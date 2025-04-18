Who is Regena Cassandrra? Meet South actress seen in Sunny Deol's Jaat and Akshay Kumar's Kesari 2

South actress Regena Cassandrra has been an indispensable part of Telugu and Tamil cinema. The diva is a recipient of numerous prestigious awards and accolades for her work and success in films. In this article, we will learn a little more about the actress.

Who is Regena Cassandrra?

Born in December 1990, Regena Cassandrra is a popular name, especially in the Tamil and Telugu film industries. Born to a family of moderate values and based in Chennai, Regena started off her career before the camera at quite an early age. She was only nine years old when she began anchoring for a kids' channel named Splash.

Coming to her educational background, Regena holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from the Women’s Christian College in Chennai. She then went on to pursue a Master of Science degree in Counselling Psychology from the University of Madras.

Regena Cassandrra’s debut as an actor in films

It was in the year 2005 when Regena made her Tamil film debut with Karthik Kumar starrer Kanda Naal Mudhal. After a few more films in Kollywood, she went on to mark her debut in the Telugu cinema opposite actor Sudheer Babu in the movie Siva Manasulo Shruti.

This film won her the SIIMA Award that year for Best Female Debut-Telugu. Following the success, she worked on films with Sundeep Kishan and Sivakarthikeyan.

Regena Cassandrra’s foray into Hindi films

With her continued success in the Telugu and Tamil film belts, Regena unlocked breakthroughs from 2016 onwards. But it was in 2019 when she made her debut in Hindi cinema with Sonam Kapoor starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga.

This brief stint was followed by quite a few hits in her kitty back in South cinema, including films with Vijay Sethupathi (Farzi), Rana Daggubati (1945), and most recently with Ajith Kumar (Vidaamuyarchi).

Regena Cassandrra is a part of recent Bollywood films Kesari 2 and Jaat

Fast forward to 2025, after her success with Vidaamuyarchi, audiences saw Regena in two Bollywood films.

The first one is Sunny Deol starrer Jaat, which released on April 10, 2025. The actress essayed the on-screen wife of Randeep Hooda in the film.

Interestingly, she also became a crucial part of Akshay Kumar’s latest release, Kesari Chapter 2, which hit theaters today, on April 18.

While she plays the on-screen wife of Akshay in the movie, the actress has not promoted herself as being a part of the movie for reasons best known to her. In fact, her name doesn’t even appear on the list of the star cast of Kesari 2 when searched on the internet.

On her work front up ahead, Regena has films like Mookuthi Amman 2 (co-starring Nayanthara), Section 108 (co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui) and Flashback (co-starring Prabhudeva) in the pipeline.

