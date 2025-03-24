Tumko Meri Kasam Box Office India Day 4: Esha Deol and Anupam Kher's courtroom drama nets Rs 5 lakh after low opening weekend

Directed by Vikram Bhatt, Tumko Meri Kasam arrived in theaters on March 21, 2025. The legal drama is headlined by Esha Deol and Anupam Kher alongside Adah Sharma and Ishwak Singh. After its opening weekend, Tumko Meri Kasam has entered its first week.

Tumko Meri Kasam Adds Rs 5 Lakh To Its Business On Day 4

Tumko Meri Kasam started its journey on a slow note on Friday. After opening at Rs 15 lakh, Esha Deol and Anupam Kher-starrer couldn't improve its performance on neither Saturday nor Sunday. It maintained same figures on both the days in the weekend.

After its low opening weekend, Vikram Bhatt's directorial venture has earned Rs 5 lakh on first Monday. The cume collection of the film stands at Rs 50 lakh net in India in four days.

Net India Collection Of Tumko Meri Kasam In Four Days

Days Net India Business Day 1 Rs 15 lakh Day 2 Rs 15 lakh Day 3 Rs 15 lakh Day 4 Rs 5 lakh Total Rs 50 lakh

A Brief About Tumko Meri Kasam's Reception

After Superboys of Malegaon, Tumko Meri Kasam is another intended OTT release which had to be released in theaters first. Audience aren't ready to watch such films in cinemas. They are preferring big movies with stars in them like Chhaava and The Diplomat instead.

Chhaava is headlined by Vicky Kaushal and The Diplomat is shouldered on John Abraham. Next in line is Sikandar which is a Salman Khan movie.

Coming back to Tumko Meri Kasam, the film hasn't been able to gain the benefit of BUY-ONE-GET-ONE movie offers. The BOGO offer was available on BookMyShow for the opening weekend. Also, the courtroom drama hasn't received good word of mouth and is struggling to bring footfalls in theaters.

Tumko Meri Kasam In Cinemas

