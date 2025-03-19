Box Office: Ahead of Ghatak's re-release, Delving into theatrical performance of Sunny Deol's iconic film; can it outperform Jeet this time?

Sunny Deol, who smashed the box office records in 2023 with his film, Gadar 2, is one of the talented actors in Hindi cinema. He is gearing up for his upcoming movie, Jaat. While we wait for the mass actioner to be released in cinemas, let's look at the theatrical performance of Ghatak. The iconic movie is making its theatrical comeback after 29 years.

Delving Into Ghatak's Box Office Performance

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Ghatak was originally released on November 15, 1996. It starred Sunny Deol and Meenakshi Seshadri in the lead roles. The action thriller movie was a superhit during its original run. Also featuring late legend Amrish Puri and celebrated actor Danny Denzongpa, Ghatak earned Rs 15.25 crore net in India.

Made on a budget of Rs 6.25 crore, Ghatak collected Rs 26 crore gross at the Indian box office. It earned Rs 26.5 crore in global markets. Released in 220 screens, Sunny Deol and Meenakshi Seshadri-starrer fetched Rs 75 lakh on its opening day.

Can Ghatak Surpass Jeet's Business In 2nd Innings?

If we compare its box office performance with Sunny Deol's another movie, Jeet, Ghatak minted Rs 1 crore lesser than the former. Raj Kanwar's 1996 helmer, co-starring Karisma Kapoor and Salman Khan, earned Rs 16.25 crore net in India during its release. Jeet also emerged a superhit at the box office.

Going by its cult status, iconic dialogues, powerful performances of the star cast, and strong narrative, Ghatak should easily achieve this figure. If Sunny Deol and Meenakshi Seshadri's film receive good footfalls, it will surpass the net collection of Jeet. It is yet to be seen if Ghatak can change its verdict from superhit to blockbuster or not this time.

Ghatak will be played in theaters starting from March 21, 2025. Are you excited to watch the film in cinemas?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.