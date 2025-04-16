Jaat Box Office Mid-Day Trends Day 7: Sunny Deol’s actioner maintains moderate run despite no holiday boost or movie offers

Jaat Box Office Mid-Day Trends Day 7: Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Jaat has been running in theaters for seven days. It stars Sunny Deol in the lead role alongside Randeep Hooda, Regina Cassandra, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Saiyami Kher. The mass action thriller has maintained a moderate run on the seventh day, despite no holiday boost or movie offers.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Jaat collected Rs 52 crore in the last six days of its release. The action thriller has continued to run on a moderate note. Mid-day trends suggest that after crossing the Rs 50 crore mark, the Sunny Deol-starrer is expected to witness an understandable drop on the seventh day, as there are no holiday benefits or movie offers today.

On Day 6, Jaat received higher footfalls due to low ticket prices across the nation. Many chains, including PVRInox, facilitated the audience's ability to avail themselves of the movie offer of buying tickets at subsidized rates yesterday. The ticket offer is applicable for Tuesdays only.

Jaat has completed a week of its theatrical run. Malineni's directorial has one more day in between and then it will compete with a new movie, Kesari Chapter 2, starting from Good Friday. For the uninitiated, the Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R Madhavan-starrer is arriving in cinemas on April 18.

Jaat should score better in the Good Friday weekend. It is yet to be seen how it will perform while competing with Kesari Chapter 2. The action thriller stars Sunny Deol as Baldev Pratap Singh, aka Jaat. Randeep Hooda is cast as the main antagonist, Ranatunga, aka Deputy Commander of the Jaffna Tiger Force, Muthuvel Karikalan.

Regina Cassandra plays Ranatunga's wife, Bharathi. Vineet Kumar Singh plays Ranatunga's younger brother, Somulu. Saiyami Kher's character is SI Vijaya Lakshmi.

Jaat in cinemas

Jaat is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for the Sunny Deol starrer yet? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

