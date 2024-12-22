Viduthalai Part 2 Day 2 India Box Office: Vijay Sethupathi, Soori and Manju Warrier movie does well; set for Rs 30 crore plus weekend

Viduthalai Part 2, starring Vijay Sethupathi, Soori, and Manju Warrier, is trending well at the box office. The Vetrimaaran directorial is all set for a healthy first weekend in India.

Viduthalai Part 2 grows on the second day, targeting Rs 10.50 crore

Opened with an impressive start of Rs 9.75 crore, Viduthalai 2 witnessed a slight jump on its second day. As per early estimates, the period crime thriller is expected to collect in the range of Rs 10 crore to Rs 11 crore on Day 2 in India, taking the total cume above the Rs 20 crore mark. (Actuals will be shared later)

Considering the sequel's low pre-release buzz, it is doing decent business. However, the movie has the potential to grow with time as it has received positive word-of-mouth from both the critics and the audience.

Viduthalai Part 2 targets first weekend of Rs 30 crore

As of now, the Vetrimaaran movie is eyeing its opening weekend of Rs 30 crore gross at the Indian box office. The movie is doing the best business in its home turf, Tamil Nadu, which has collected around 80% of the total collection.

Viduthalai 2 will have enough showcasing in Tamil Nadu to put up a healthy total until the arrival of Sankranti 2025 releases. However, the movie still has to face other language titles—Pushpa 2, Mufasa: The Lion King, UI, and others. Thankfully, there will be no major Tamil release this coming weekend.

Day-Wise Box Office Collections Of Viduthalai Part 2 In India:

Day India Gross 1 Rs 9.75 crore 2 Rs 10.50 crore (est.) Total Rs 20.25 crore (est.)

About Viduthalai 2

Viduthalai Part 2 explores the backstory of Perumal Vaathiyar (Vijay Sethupathi) about how he becomes a revolutionist from initially being a teacher. Perumal, as the leader of Makkal Padai, marries his comrade, Mahalakshmi, played by Manju Warrier. He then starts living with her as per the ideologies of communism while fighting for causes. Vijay's character later gets captured by the police.

Advertisement

Watch the sequel to know the whole story in theaters. Have you booked your tickets for Vijay Sethupathi-starrer yet?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Box Office Update: Allu Arjun's mass-entertainer SMASHES Rs 600 crore; all set for more glory