L2 Empuraan Box Office: The Mohanlal starrer rages towards a record Malayalam opening in overseas

Lucifer, the Mohanlal starrer Malayalam political action thriller was released in 2019 and received extremely positive response from the audience which made it the highest grossing Malayalam film ever. After 6 years, its much awaited sequel L2: Empuraan, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran is set to release in theatres all over the world.

The film recently began its advance booking phase in several overseas territories with its hype being clearly reflected on its pre-sales. The official theatrical release for the film is still 8 days away and it is already on a path to be the biggest Malayalam opener ever.

L2: Empuraan advance booking records

In less than 24 hours of its advance booking in Australia, L2: Empuraan has generated pre-sales worth more than $100K for its opening day. The previous opening day records for the territory were held by Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life with a day 1 gross of $69.59K.

With its advance booking in Germany, this Mohanlal starrer has grossed €50K while no Malayalam film has opened above €10K in the territory. The position of the biggest opener of the territory was previously held by Aadujeevitham which had an opening weekend of €45K and Empuraan has already surpassed it with its opening day pre-sales.

Other record breaking territories for this Lucifer sequel include USA, Canada and Europe. Full fledged advance bookings for the film globally including Kerala and several other overseas territories is yet to begin. Pre-sales for the UK and Ireland are expected to begin by 19 March 2025.

L2: Empuraan is currently expected to be the biggest opener globally of Mohanlal’s career as well as the Malayalam cinema. In its current advance booking phase, the film has already grossed over Rs 6 crores with 8 days to go for the film release. The current biggest opener for Mohanlal is Marakkar: Lion Of The Arabian Sea with a worldwide opening gross of Rs 20 crores.

More About L2: Empuraan

L2: Empuraan boasts of an ensemble cast featuring Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Abhimanyu Singh, Jerome Flynn and others. The trailer for the film is announced to release on 20 March 2025 and The film will release on 27 March 2025.

