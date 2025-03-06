Box Office: Mohanlal’s Hridayapoorvam, Prithviraj’s Vilayath Buddha, and 2 more set for Onam 2025 clash

The Onam 2025 box office race is set to be a grand showdown, with at least two major films aiming for release, and possibly all four if things go as planned. First in the lineup is Hridayapoorvam, starring Mohanlal, directed by Sathyan Anthikad. This legendary duo has already delivered iconic hits like Nadodikattu and Vinodayathra, and fans have high hopes for their reunion. Known for subject-oriented films, Mohanlal’s projects with Sathyan have always struck a chord with audiences. With filming already 50% complete and only songs left to shoot, the team is confident about wrapping up in time for Onam.

The second contender is Vilayath Buddha, featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran. Directed by G.R. Indugopan, the film tells the story of two men locked in a fierce conflict over a precious sandalwood tree. Prithviraj has a reputation for taking up unique and rooted subjects, much like his acclaimed Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life). Given the massive success of Pushpa, which also revolved around sandalwood smuggling, fans are eager to see if Vilayath Buddha can recreate similar box office magic.

Next in the race is BhaBhaBha, an action thriller directed by Dhananjay Shankar, starring Dileep and Vineeth Sreenivasan. The film follows the story of a fraudulent astrologer who unexpectedly gains the power to travel through time. Produced by Gokulam Gopalan, the film brings a fresh twist to the time-travel genre by blending it with astrology, which could click well with audiences. If the team manages to complete filming and post-production on time, BhaBhaBha could add even more heat to the Onam clash.

Rounding off the list is Kathanar: The Wild Sorcerer, a fantasy thriller directed by Rojin Thomas. Starring Jayasurya, Anushka Shetty, and Prabhu Deva, this film comes with the added advantage of Anushka’s massive fanbase. With her past hit Bhaagamathie and her cult status from Arundhati, her presence has already created buzz, especially among Telugu fans. Combined with the film’s intriguing posters and spooky-fantasy theme, Kathanar is expected to attract both Malayalam and pan-Indian audiences. With all four big films eyeing the same festive window, Onam 2025 is shaping up to be a thrilling box office battle.