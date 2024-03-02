Laapataa Ladies Box Office Day 2: Kiran Rao's film shows encouraging signs; Netts Rs 1.75 crores on Saturday

Laapataa Ladies directed by Kiran Rao, produced by Aamir Khan and starring Sparsh Shrivastava, Pratibha Ranta, Ravi Kishan and Nitanshi Goel among others grew well at the box office after a low first day of around Rs 75 lakhs. The satire grew by over 100 percent to nett Rs 1.60-1.90 crores. The 2 day total of Laapataa Ladies stands at Rs 2.50 crores and since there is a lot of room for growth due to low occupancies, the weekend number can hit Rs 5 crores although multiplex oriented films generally remain flat-ish on Sunday.

Laapataa Ladies Shows Encouraging Trends On Day 2 At The Box Office

A Rs 5 crore weekend is a decent result for a low budget non-starrer in today's time where digital recoveries are enough to take care of the costs. However, we are not talking about a run-of-the-mill film whose main objective is to recover from non-theatrical avenues but a film produced by Aamir Khan's Aamir Khan Productions that intends to do substantial business from theatres before hitting the streamers.

All Eyes Are On Laapataa Ladies' Weekday Trend At The Box Office

An encouraging weekend trend for Laapataa Ladies is just the start and what the movie essentially needs to do is to sustain for the next few weeks, even if it is at low levels, to make a genuine impact. This can happen if the Monday number and then the second Friday number is somehow higher than the first Friday number of Rs 75 lakhs.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Laapata Ladies Are As Under:

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 0.75 crores 2 Rs 1.75 crores Total Rs 2.5 crores in 2 days in India

About Laapataa Ladies

Deepak (Sparsh Shrivastava) and Phool (Nitanshi Goel) are newly married. The couple boards a crowded train to Mukhi, the village in which Deepak and his family live. Phool accidentally gets replaced by another newly-wed on the same train while getting down at the station late in the night, the primary reason being Deepak's inability to recognise his wife whose face is covered by a red veil. After returning home, Deepak realises that the woman he has come along with is not his wife Phool but actually a lady who introduces herself as 'Pushpa Rani' (Pratibha Ranta). The story of Laapataa Ladies that follows, shows how this chance happening turns Phool into an independent and self-reliant woman, helps 'Pushpa Rani' find her calling and makes the patriarchal society reflect on all that's wrong in the way that it functions.

Laapataa Ladies In Theatres

Laapataa Ladies now plays at a theatre near you, since the 1st of March, 2024. The tickets for the film can be purchased online or from the box office outside the theatres.

