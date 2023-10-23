Leo box office collection: Emerges Highest grossing film for Vijay in India with a Rs 200 crore plus Weekend

Leo wrapped its first weekend in India with another Rs. 50 crore day and in north of Rs. 200 crore. The film grossed Rs. 51 crore approx on Sunday, which propelled its total box office gross to Rs. 218.50 crore approx. With that, the film secured the second biggest four-day weekend for a Kollywood film in India, behind 2.0, which grossed Rs. 262 crore in its first four days. For 2.0, over Rs. 120 crore of its total gross came from North India, while in the case of Leo, that number is just Rs. 16 crore.

Leo also became the career biggest grosser for Vijay after just four days in release, eclipsing ahead of his January release Varis, which grossed Rs. 216 crore. Though the weekend has ended, there is a holiday period for the next two days and by Tuesday EOD, the film can go on to breach the Rs. 300 crore mark.

The box office collection of Leo at the Indian box office is as follows:

Thursday: Rs. 77.25 crore

Friday: Rs. 42.75 crore

Saturday: Rs. 47.50 crore

Sunday: Rs. 51.25 crore

Total: Rs. 218.50 crore

In Tamil Nadu, the film crossed Rs. 100 crore in just four days, with an astounding Rs. 29 crore coming on Sunday for a grand total of Rs. 114 crore. Prior to Leo, the biggest Sunday in the state was Rs. 21.50 crore by Jailer and Leo has gone 35 per cent over that which is an insane margin. To give further context, there are just two other films that have collected more in a single day and those were their first days which have the added advantage of special early morning shows.

The film has huge advances for the next two days and shall add another Rs. 45 crore at least, which would take it to around Rs. 160 crore in six days. The way the film has operated so far, it is a matter of “when” not “if” it will surpass the PS1 full run record in the state but a lot will depend on where it lands on Thursday.

Elsewhere, Kerala also saw the weekend record fall, in fact, there is no opening record standing in the state as Leo has obliterated all. Sunday saw Rs. 8 crore coming, beating the previous single-day record of KGF 2 twice during the weekend. Karnataka and Telugu states collected Rs. 28 crore apiece. North India contributed well too.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Leo in India is as follows:

Tamil Nadu: Rs. 114 crore approx

AP/TS: Rs. 28 crore

Karnataka: Rs. 28 crore

Kerala: Rs. 32.75 crore

Rest of India: Rs. 16 crore

Total: Rs. 218.75 crore

