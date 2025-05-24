Lilo And Stitch India Box Office Day 2: Disney's latest live-action collects Rs 1 crore, to outperform Hindi releases

Disney’s live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch witnessed a modest bump in collections on day 2 at the Indian box office. After opening to Rs 50 lakh on Friday, the family sci-fi comedy collected Rs 1 crore on Saturday, taking its two-day haul to Rs 1.50 crore in the market.

Here’s a breakdown of its India box office earnings so far:

Day Collection (Rs net) Day 1 Rs 50 lakh Day 2 Rs 1.00 crore Total Rs 1.50 crore

While the numbers remain modest compared to Hollywood properties like Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning and Final Destination: Bloodlines, the good news is that Lilo & Stitch has fared better than this week’s new Hindi releases, Kesari Veer and Kapkappi. Both Indian titles struggled to bring audiences to theaters, giving the Disney venture a slight edge in the family entertainment space.

The traction is limited, though, as the appeal of Lilo & Stitch in India is mostly restricted to urban multiplexes and niche Disney fans. Unlike in North America, where the film is expected to pose a strong challenge to Mission: Impossible 8 and Final Destination: Bloodlines, its performance in India is likely to remain subdued.

That said, the weekend should bring in some more footfalls, particularly among family audiences, which could help the film inch toward a Rs 3 crore debut weekend. Positive word of mouth regarding its emotional warmth, humor, and faithful adaptation may provide some support for its long-term performance.

Ultimately, Lilo & Stitch may not be a box office juggernaut in India, but it could carve out a respectable space for itself amid a crowded release slate.

The film, directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, marks a nostalgic return to the beloved 2002 animated classic. Featuring Maia Kealoha as Lilo and Chris Sanders reprising his voice role as Stitch, the live-action remake adds fresh elements with updated visual effects and new characters while retaining the emotional core of the original story. Other cast members include Zach Galifianakis, Billy Magnussen, and Hannah Waddingham, with appearances from original stars like Tia Carrere and Amy Hill.

Rashmika Mandanna was appointed the official face of the movie in India and was entrusted with the responsibility to promote it. The actress recently took to Instagram to share a playful video of herself transformed as one of the two titular characters. We’ll leave it up to our readers to find out which one.

Lilo & Stitch is available in India in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Fans also have format flexibility with the flick playing in both 2D and 3D.

