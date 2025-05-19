Thudarum Box Office Benchmarks: Mohanlal’s mega-blockbuster scripts history; sells highest 43.50 lakh tickets on BookMyShow

Mohanlal starrer Thudarum continues to storm the box office. The Malayalam movie has broken many records and kept on doing so even in its 4th week. Starring Mohanlal and Shobhana, the movie has now bagged another massive milestone for a Malayalam movie.

Backed by Rejaputhra Visual Media, the family entertainer wrote history by selling the highest number of tickets via BookMyShow among Malayalam movies. The movie sold around 43.50 lakh (4.35 Million) tickets on BMS and topped the charts.

It crossed the previous record holder, Manjummel Boys, which had registered around 4.30 million admissions on the same ticket-booking platform. As Thudarum continues to gain traction, it will be interesting to see how far the movie can go from here on.

Interestingly, Mohanlal's previous release L2 Empuraan had sold around 3.75 million tickets during its entire run and now stands at the third spot among the top admissions for Malayalam movies via BookMyShow. Two out of the top five movies in this list belong to Lalettan.

For the unversed, Thudarum has grossed around Rs 110 crore in Kerala. It will face a new competition from May 23rd as Tovino Thomas’ Narivetta is hitting the screens. It will be interesting to see how the movie performs in its fifth week.

Top 5 Malayalam Films by Ticket Sales on BookMyShow:

Thudarum – 4.35M*+

ManjummelBoys – 4.30M

Empuraan – 3.75M

Aavesham – 3.00M

Aadujeevitham – 2.92M

Thudarum in cinemas

Thudarum is playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

