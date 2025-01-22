Madha Gaja Raja Day 11 Tamil Nadu Box Office: Vishal’s action-comedy continues blockbuster run; earns Rs 80 lakh on 2nd Wednesday
Vishal starrer Madha Gaja Raja, directed by Sundar C, impressed the audience with its vintage comedy. The movie is heading for a finish of around Rs 55 crore in Tamil Nadu.
Directed by Sundar C, Madha Gaja Raja is doing wonders at the box office. Starring Vishal, Anjali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Santhanam, the long-delayed action-comedy met with superlative word-of-mouth, and that’s what is driving the audience crazy.
Madha Gaja Raja collects Rs 80 lakh on 2nd Wednesday; targets Rs 55 crore finish
Backed by Gemini Film Circuit, Madha Gaja Raja added Rs 80 lakh to the tally on its second Wednesday (Day 11), taking the total cume slightly above the Rs 45 crore mark. Currently standing at Rs 45.20 crore, the movie is heading for a finish in the vicinity of Rs 52 crore to Rs 55 crore gross at the Tamil box office.
Originally planned to be released in 2013, Madha Gaja Raja couldn’t see the day of release due to financial and legal constraints. Luckily, it got a vacant release slot on Pongal 2025 due to the postponement of VidaaMuyarchi. The 12-year-old shot movie succeeded in winning the hearts of the audience, which proved how its content was ahead of its time.
This year, the Vishal starrer bagged a blockbuster verdict and emerged as the Pakka pongal entertainer. It is expected to keep luring the audience for a couple of weeks until the next big Tamil release arrives.
Day-Wise Earnings Of Madha Gaja Raja Are As Follows:
|Day
|Gross Collection in Tamil Nadu
|1
|Rs 3.20 crore
|2
|Rs 3.30 crore
|3
|Rs 6.50 crore
|4
|Rs 7.75 crore
|5
|Rs 7 crore
|6
|Rs 4.25 crore
|7
|Rs 4.60 crore
|8
|Rs 4.90 crore
|9
|Rs 1.25 crore
|10
|Rs 1 crore
|11
|Rs 80 lakh
|Total
|Rs 45.20 crore in 11 days
Madha Gaja Raja in theaters
Madha Gaja Raja is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets yet? Tell us in the comment section, and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
