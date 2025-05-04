Raid 2 Box Office Early Estimates Day 4: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh starrer eyes MASSIVE Rs 20 crore net on Sunday

Raid 2 Box Office Early Estimates Day 4: Ajay Devgn’s latest release, Raid 2, was released on May 1, 2025, to a good public reception. The film is helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the same director who directed the prequel. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, and Saurabh Shukla among the leads.

Advertisement

In its last 3 days, Raid 2 has shown a good enough total of Rs 49.15 crore net at the Indian box office, standing inches away from the Rs 50 crore club. The film opened at Rs 19.25 crore net at the Indian box office on Thursday. On its Day 3, the film saw a net of Rs 17.75 crore. Due to the presence of a weekend, i.e., Sunday, the latest thriller is expected to grow further and touch Rs 20 crore India net at the box office, overtaking its opening day for the highest single-day net collection.

With an over 11 percent growth on Sunday, the 4-day total of Raid 2 would stand just a few steps away from the Rs 70 crore net mark. While the lifetime net of Raid back in 2018 stood at Rs 98 crore, Raid 2 is already halfway to the total. Judging by its current trend, the film would soon overtake its prequel in the coming week.

Advertisement

While Raid 2 is expected to drop on the coming weekdays, it can successfully sustain at the box office with a firm hold if the audience reception for this Ajay Devgn starrer hits the ticket windows timely. Per its current box office records, it has already registered the third-highest opening for a Bollywood film after Salman Khan’s Sikandar and Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava.

Raid 2 in theaters

Ajay Devgn’s latest thriller, Raid 2, is currently running in theaters near you. It is the sequel to Ajay Devgn’s earlier release Raid (2018). Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Raid 2 Box Office Mid-Day Trends Day 4: Ajay Devgn-led thriller strongly benefits from its hype on Sunday