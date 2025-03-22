Box Office: Analyzing how Bollywood movies performed in first quarter of 2025; Emergency, Chhaava and more

2025 begin with the arrival of Fateh in the first week of January. This was followed by Azaad and Emergency which clashed at the box office. In the third week, we witnessed Sky Force and Devaa at the end of the month. February had releases like Badass Ravi Kumar, Loveyapa, Chhaava and more. Let's take a look at how these movies performed in the first quarter of this year.

Fateh To Superboys Of Malegaon; Lifetime Businesses Of These Movies

FATEH, AZAAD AND EMERGENCY

Starring Sonu Sood, Fateh was released on January 10. Also helmed by Sood, the actioner earned Rs 10 crore net in India. Helmed by Abhishek Kapoor, Azaad arrived in cinemas on January 17. It starred debutantes Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan. The historical drama netted Rs 6.5 crore at the Indian box office. Kangana Ranaut's Emergency clashed with Azaad at the box office. Also helmed by Ranaut, the historical biographical drama film collected Rs 16 crore net in India.

SKY FORCE, DEVAA, BADASS RAVI KUMAR, AND LOVEYAPA

Sky Force and Devaa, which were also released in January, earned Rs 109 crore and Rs 35 crore net in India respectively. Badass Ravi Kumar and Loveyapa, which clashed at the box office on February 7, netted Rs 9 crore and Rs 8 crore lifetime during their respective runs.

CHHAAVA, MERE HUSBAND KI BIWI, CRAZXY, AND SUPERBOYS OF MALEGAON

Chhaava, which stars Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, is expecting to touch Rs 550 crore plus by the end of its theatrical run. Mere Husband Ki Biwi collected Rs 8 crore lifetime earnings. The lifetime businesses of Crazxy and Superboys of Malegaon stood at Rs 14 crore and Rs 4 crore respectively.

Movies Net India Collections Fateh Rs 10 crore Azaad Rs 6.5 crore Emergency Rs 16 crore Sky Force Rs 109 crore Devaa Rs 35 crore Badass Ravi Kumar Rs 9 crore Loveyapa Rs 8 crore Chhaava Rs 550 crore plus (expected) Mere Husband Ki Biwi Rs 8 crore Crazxy Rs 14 crore Superboys of Malegaon Rs 4 crore

The Diplomat, which hit the screens on March 14, 2025, is expecting Rs 35 crore lifetime net earnings. The first quarter of 2025 will end with the arrival of Sikandar. Salman Khan's highly-anticipated movie is slated to be released on March 30, on the occasion of Eid.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.