Shaitaan Box Office 1st Monday: Ajay Devgn-R Madhavan film holds supremely; Netts very strong Rs 7.5 crores

Shaitaan directed by Vikas Bahl and starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyothika and Janki Bodiwala among others held supremely at the box office on first Monday as it netted around Rs 7.25-7.75 crores. The hold for Shaitaan is excellent as it is just 50 percent down from Friday, which was boosted by the Mahashivratri holiday. In fair value, the drop is just in the vicinity of 35-40 percent and that indicates that the movie is a longrunner.

Shaitaan Holds Supremely On First Monday; Assures Itself A Long Run

The 4 day collection of Shaitaan stands at Rs 62 crores and the week 1 will be close to Rs 80 crores. The target for the Ajay Devgn fronted supernatural-thriller would be to get to around Rs 150 crores, which it certainly can, provided it doesn't lose much audience to Yodha the coming week. Both movies have an overlapping audience and the reception that Yodha gets will clear a lot of things up. As things stand, the makers of Shaitaan would fancy their chances to better Yodha in week 2.

Shaitaan Is A Money Spinner

Shaitaan is a very smartly budgeted film. The movie was shot in just about 40 days and that's where its victory really lies. Makers have more than recovered all their investments from non-theatrical revenues and the Rs 90 crore odd worldwide share (expected) will further add to the profits.

Advertisement

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Shaitaan Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 15 crores 2 Rs 19 crores 3 Rs 20.50 crores 4 Rs 7.5 crores Total Rs 62 crores in 4 days

Watch the Shaitaan Trailer

About Shaitaan

Kabir (Ajay Devgn) lives happily in his family of 4. On the way to their farmhouse, they stop over at a dhaba, where they get in touch with Vanraj (R Madhavan). Vanraj comes off as a simple and gentle man, and immediately wins them over. While bonding over tea and snacks, Vanraj offers Janvhi (Janki Bodiwala) a poisonous laddoo, that makes her do exactly what he says. Parting ways, he secretly asks her to have a packet of poisoned biscuits in the car heading towards their farmhouse. He follows them and then forces himself into the farmhouse. Very soon, he exercises control over the girl and makes her do crazy things. Will Kabir be able to save his family from the psychopath that Vanraj is?

Shaitaan In Theatres

Shaitaan plays at a theatre near you since the 8th of March, 2024. Tickets for the film can be booked from the box office outside theatres or through online ticketing platforms.

Have you watched Shaitaan yet? If yes, share your thoughts regarding the film.

ALSO READ: Shaitaan Box Office: After solid 1st weekend of 54.50 crores, Ajay Devgn film looks to register strong Monday