Shaitaan Box Office: After solid 1st weekend of 54.50 crores, Ajay Devgn film looks to register strong Monday

Shaitaan directed by Vikas Bahl and starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyothika and Janki Bodiwala among others had a very good weekend of around Rs 54.50 crores nett. The collections grew extraordinarily on Saturday despite the film posing an already solid number on the first day courtesy the Mahashivratri holiday. Sunday saw the collections of Shaitaan go beyond the Rs 20 crore mark for the first time.

Shaitaan's Very Good First Box Office Weekend Assures A Hit Verdict

The weekend has confirmed a hit status for the Ajay Devgn fronted supernatural-thriller and the hold over the weekdays and the second Friday in particular will decide whether the movie can emerge a super-hit or not. Prior to the trailer, the expectations from Shaitaan weren't much but after the trailer, the tide around the film changed to the extent that it could outgross Drishyam 2's first day collections, of course with a slight holiday aid.

Shaitaan Is On Course To Pose A Strong Monday Of Rs 7-8 Crores Nett In India

The good news is that Shaitaan's Monday trends are strong with the film looking to do atleast around Rs 7 crores and Rs 8 crores on the high end, which would mean a drop of less than 50 percent from the fair value Friday that it pegged at around Rs 12 crores, based on calculations. A week 1 of around Rs 78-80 crores is more or less certain. Although the movie sees stiff competition in its second week with Yodha releasing, it can fancy its chances of remaining the most preferred film for its second consecutive week.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Shaitaan Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 15 crores 2 Rs 19 crores 3 Rs 20.50 crores 4 Rs 7-8 crores (early estimates) Total Rs 62 crores in 4 days

Watch the Shaitaan Trailer

About Shaitaan

Kabir (Ajay Devgn) lives happily in his family of 4. On the way to their farmhouse, they stop over at a dhaba, where they get in touch with Vanraj (R Madhavan). Vanraj comes off as a simple and gentle man, and immediately wins them over. While bonding over tea and snacks, Vanraj offers Janvhi (Janki Bodiwala) a poisonous laddoo, that makes her do exactly what he says. Parting ways, he secretly asks her to have a packet of poisoned biscuits in the car heading towards their farmhouse. He follows them and then forces himself into the farmhouse. Very soon, he exercises control over the girl and makes her do crazy things. Will Kabir be able to save his family from the psychopath that Vanraj is?

Shaitaan In Theatres

Shaitaan plays at a theatre near you since the 8th of March, 2024. Tickets for the film can be booked from the box office outside theatres or through online ticketing platforms.

