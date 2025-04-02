Sikandar Box Office Early Estimates Day 4: Salman Khan's comeback film to net under Rs 9 crore on first Wednesday

Backed by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Sikandar is missing the Eid charm at the box office. Released during the auspicious occasion, the mass action drama hasn't been able to achieve its first milestone in India yet. Led by Salman Khan, Sikandar is expected to net under Rs 9 crore on Day 4.

Sikandar Shows No Positive Signs In Early Estimates Today

Directed by AR Murugadoss of Ghajini fame, Sikandar earned Rs 70.5 crore in the opening weekend of its release. After the holiday period, on Day 4, Salman Khan-starrer experienced another drop but luckily, it's not a complete washout yet. As per early estimates, most circuits are back to normal barring a few of them where Eid still has a longer effect.

Sikandar looks to collect under the range of Rs 8.5-9 crore on first Wednesday at the box office, bringing its cume earnings to Rs 79.25 crore. The final business of the day would be determined after the screening of night shows across the nation.

Sikandar Will Have To Try Hard To Enter Rs 100 Crore India Net Club

Salman Khan has worked in 10 Eid releases from 2010 to 2023 including Dabangg, Ek Tha Tiger, Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and more. Irrespective of their box office verdicts, all of them earned more than Rs 100 crore in their respective theatrical runs. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is the lowest Eid grosser of his career in the list.

While Sikandar has performed decently in three days, it hasn't been able to enter Rs 100 crore club yet. Going by Salman's previous Eid releases, the latest movie should ideally enter the list, although it can't be said with certainty. Even if the movie hits Rs 100 crore, it won't be seen as a major achievement.

Sikandar has ended the first quarter of 2025 and it will now run parallel to Jaat, starting from April 10.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

