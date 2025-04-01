Sikandar Box Office Early Estimates Day 3: Salman Khan and AR Murugadoss' movie looks to net around Rs 20 crore on first Tuesday

Sikandar Box Office Early Estimates Day 3: Salman Khan is back on the big screens with his recently released film, Sikandar. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the latest actioner has joined the list of his Eid releases. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, and Kajal Aggarwal, Sikandar is expected to earn around Rs 20 crore on the third day at the box office.

Sikandar To Earn In The Range Of Rs 18 Crore To Rs 20 Crore On Day 3

Co-produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Salman Khan Films, Sikandar has shown no signs of improvement since the morning on first Tuesday of its release. As per early estimates, Salman Khan-starrer will earn in the range of Rs 18 crore to Rs 20 crore on the third day.

Also featuring Rashmika Mandanna, Sikandar is expected to fetch an average of Rs 19 crore today, which will bring its opening weekend business to Rs 71 crore. However, the final figures of the third day will depend on the night shows.

Sikandar To Become The 3rd Highest Opening Weekend Grosser Of 2025

Sikandar, which has completed three days of its theatrical run, will soon join the list of highest grossers of 2025 so far. Based on the opening weekend business, Salman Khan-starrer will be on the second spot, just behind Chhaava.

This is to note that Vicky Kaushal's historical drama is leading the race at Rs 108.50 crore. Akshay Kumar-led aerial actioner, which earned Rs 68.5 crore, is on the third spot.

Sikandar is a below average grosser at the Hindi box office so far. Sajid Nadiadwala's production has to perform better in its first week to bring respectable business for a Salman Khan movie. It will then lock horns with new competition, Jaat starting from April 10.

Sikandar In Cinemas

Sikandar is running in theaters near you.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

