Box Office: Sky Force outshines Deva in a weekend dominated by Sanam Teri Kasam, but both fail to win audience love

Box office performance can be unpredictable! Who would have thought that a nine-year-old re-release would outperform movies starring Akshay Kumar and Shahid Kapoor? Interestingly, Sky Force and Deva continued to struggle at the box office, while the re-released Sanam Teri Kasam emerged as the audience’s top pick last weekend.

Released on January 24, Sky Force opened with a reasonably good weekend. However, it couldn't maintain its momentum in the following days. A week after its release, Deva arrived but failed to show a promising trend at the box office.

Talking about the pre-Valentine's weekend, the holdover release Sky Force performed better than Shahid Kapoor’s movie. It was the third weekend for Sky Force and the second for Deva. Although the Akshay Kumar starrer might have managed to take the lead last weekend, both films seem to be heading toward the same fate.

Neither Sky Force nor Deva managed to win over audiences. Interestingly, despite receiving a positive reception, Sky Force is still heading toward an underwhelming verdict at the box office. It's worth noting that the makers of Sky Force utilized external tools to boost their business, while Deva relied entirely on organic growth.

The weekend was dominated by Sanam Teri Kasam's re-release, which surprisingly stormed past an impressive Rs 15 crore net in its first three days of re-run. The film is expected to continue drawing audiences in the coming days, at least until Vicky Kaushal arrives with Chhaava.

Apart from Sanam Teri Kasam, several other films were re-released this weekend, including Bareilly Ki Barfi, Padmaavat, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Silsila, and Dil Toh Pagal Hai. Unfortunately, none of them managed to attract significant footfall in cinemas.

