Sky Force Day 16 India Box Office Trends: Akshay Kumar-Veer Pahariya movie looks irredeemable as new films and re-releases take away audience

Sky Force, which marks the first collaboration of Akshay Kumar and debutante Veer Pahariya, jetted off on January 24, 2025. The aerial actioner is based on India's first airstrike during the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965. The recently released film features Akshay and Veer as the Indian Air Force officers. Sky Force has been struggling after the arrival of new movies at the box office. Day 16 comes as a slight respite for Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur's directorial.

Sky Force Experiences Slight Rise On Day 16

Co-produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, Sky Force, which had a solid opening, has maintained a weak hold in the third week. While Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya-starrer showed minimal growth on Day 16, it is still an underperformer in front of new entries like Badass Ravi Kumar, Loveyapa, and Sanam Teri Kasam re-release.

While February 7 was a special day for these three contenders, Sky Force along with its rival release, Deva lost their screens due to them.

Sky Force's Box Office Performance So Far

Within 15 days, Sky Force has collected Rs 104.50 crore net at the Indian box office. The aerial actioner earned Rs 64 crore in the opening weekend with the help of movie offers and external support. If not for the boost, it would have ended within the range of 50 crore net in India.

After the first three days of its release, the Akshay Kumar movie witnessed a decline in its business on daily basis. Despite being a good movie, the patriotic film couldn't gain the momentum in the last two weeks.

Sky Force In Theaters

