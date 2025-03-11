Superboys Of Malegaon and Crazxy Box Office Collections Day 12: Reema Kagti and Sohum Shah's content-driven movies CRAVE for audiences' love in theaters

Superboys of Malegaon and Crazxy were released on February 28, 2025. Both films have been struggling to attract the audiences to cinema halls.

Superboys Of Malegaon & Crazxy Box Office Day 12: Both films CRAVE for audience's love
Superboys of Malegaon and Crazxy are facing challenges to have decent runs at the box office. No tactics have seemed to work for these films from their respective theatrical releases so far. Bot the films are craving for audiences' love in cinemas as they are struggling to perform well. Audiences are not showing interest to watch them in cinema halls. Some of them are waiting for them to release on OTT. 

Crazxy Adds Rs 35 Lakh On Day 12; Crosses Rs 9 Crore

Directed by Girish Kohli, Crazxy recorded Rs 35 lakh business on 12th day at the box office. The cumulative earnings of Sohum Shah's intense thriller about kidnapping has reached Rs 9.1 crore. Movie offers and changed climax haven't turned out to be fruitful for its run.

Superboys Of Malegaon Adds Minimal Business On Day 12; Stands At Under Rs 4 Crore

Superboys of Malegaon, which is helmed by filmmaker Reema Kagti, added a mere Rs 10 lakh to its collection on second Tuesday. Adarsh Gourav and Vineet Kumar Singh-starrer stands at Rs 3.9 crore in 12 days. It is heading for a sorry fate, meanwhile, the makers will recover its costs from OTT release.

Day-Wise Collections Of Both The Films Are As Follows:

Days Crazxy Superboys of Malegaon
Day 1 Rs 1 crore Rs 50 lakh
Day 2 Rs 1.35 crore Rs 70 lakh
Day 3 Rs 1.50 crore Rs 75 lakh
Day 4 Rs 50 lakh Rs 30 lakh
Day 5 Rs 45 lakh Rs 25 lakh
Day 6 Rs 45 lakh Rs 25 lakh
Day 7 Rs 45 lakh Rs 25 lakh
Day 8 Rs 45 lakh Rs 25 lakh
Day 9 Rs 65 lakh Rs 30 lakh
Day 10 Rs 90 lakh Rs 15 lakh
Day 11 Rs 40 lakh Rs 10 lakh
Day 12 Rs 35 lakh Rs 10 lakh
Total Rs 9.1 crore  Rs 3.9 crore

Crazxy And Superboys Of Malegaon In Cinemas

Crazxy and Superboys of Malegaon are running in theaters near you. Have you booked tickets for these movies yet? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

