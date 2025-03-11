Superboys Of Malegaon Day 12 Box Office Trends: Adarsh Gourav-starrer based on filmmaker Nasir Shaikh LIMPS on second Tuesday

Superboys of Malegaon delves into the story of an aspiring filmmaker who collaborates with his friends to make a film for his town. Inspired by the documentary, Supermen of Malegaon, it stars Adarsh Gourav who plays the lead role of Nasir Shaikh. The slice-of-life film directed by Reema Kagti has experienced another low today.

Superboys Of Malegaon Fails To Stand Up On Second Tuesday

Backed by Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Ritesh Sidhwani, Superboys of Malegaon will close the curtains soon as it is unable to improve its business at the box office. Going by the trends, on Day 12, Adarsh Gourav-starrer is expecting a decline of 7 to 10 percent from yesterday. The inspirational movie earned Rs 10 lakh on Day 11 while bringing its cume earnings to mere Rs 3.8 crore.

Also starring Vineet Kumar Singh and Shashank Arora, Superboys of Malegaon is being heavily promoted by the team on social media. It was also aided by BUY-ONE-GET-ONE movie offers. Despite these tactics, the film hasn't been able to stand up.

Superboys Of Malegaon Struggles To Touch Rs 5 Crore

It has already been established that Superboys of Malegaon is heading for a sorry fate. If we look at its overall performance at the box office, Reema Kagti's latest directorial hasn't even touched Rs 5 crore in 12 days of its run.

The makers are focusing more on its OTT release on Amazon Prime Video as they will recover its costs from non-theatrical revenues. Releasing it on the big screens was a part of their strategy to create a hype for the coming-of-age drama.

Superboys Of Malegaon In Cinemas

