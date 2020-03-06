Thappad Box Office Collection Day 7: Taapsee Pannu starrer witnesses a drop on Thursday; Mints Rs 1.65 crore

Thappad Box Office Collection Day 7: After a slow start on Friday, Taapsee Pannu starrer witnessed a drop on Thursday. However, it manages to cross the Rs 20 crore mark.

Thappad Box Office Collection Day 7 report: Thappad starring , Pavail Gulati, Kumud Mishra, Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi, Dia Mirza and others hit the theaters on 28th February. The movie had a decent first weekend and managed to rake in Rs 13.75 in 3 days of business. The movie which showed steady box office numbers on Monday and Tuesday witnessed a massive drop on Wednesday by collecting Rs 1.75 Crores. And talking about it's Thursday collections, the Taapsee starrer has shown a drop again.

As per Box Office India, Thappad’s box office collection on Day 7 was estimated at Rs 1.65 crore nett. The collections are low but it was expected. The film needed to at least be on Rs 2 Crore till Thursday. The movie has so far collected Rs 21.15 crore nett and has managed to cross the Rs 20 Crore mark but with Baaghi 3 starring Tiger Shroff and being released today, it looks difficult for the film to sustain well in the second weekend. After the slow start on Friday where Thappad collected a mere Rs 2.75 Crore, the weekend saw a huge jump on Saturday as the collections were Rs 4.75 Crore which increased to Rs 6.25 Crore on Sunday.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Thappad has got rave reviews and the initial public reaction has been positive. The film is the story of a couple whose life comes to a standstill after the husband slaps his wife in a fit of rage at a party. Thappad marks Taapsee and Anubhav Sinha's second collaboration after the 2018 movie Mulk.

Check out day-wise Thappad Box Office Collections:

Day 1, Friday: Rs 2.75-3 Crore

Day 2, Saturday: Rs 4.75 Crore

Day 3, Sunday: Rs 6.25 Crore

Day 4, Monday: Rs 2 Crore

Day 5, Tuesday: Rs 2 Crore

Day 6, Wednesday: Rs 1.75 Crore

Day 7, Thursday: Rs 1.65 Crore

Thappad Total Box Office Collections: Rs 21.15 Crore

