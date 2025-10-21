Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Opening Day Box Office: Harshvardhan Rane's film eyes CAREER-BEST start

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is targeting an excellent start at the box office. Estimates suggest that the movie is making a solid Rs 8 crore net on its debut day. This is Harshvardhan Rane's career-best opening. The Holiday factor has helped them, but the film probably lost more due to a clash with a relatively bigger film, Thamma, as it couldn't secure adequate showcasing where it would have collected well.

The film wasn’t released in many single-screen cinemas and smaller centres. With better showcasing on its opening day, the film could have scored Rs. 10 crore. In hindsight, the film probably would have been better with a solo non-holiday release, as the target audience, which is primarily youth, would have given it an opening either way.

Nevertheless, the Milan Milap Zaveri-directed film has a superb base. It will be a HIT even with a normal trend from here. It will likely be frontloaded, which is generally the case with the director, who has, over the years, given good openings for smaller films, but they don’t sustain well. Satyamev Jayate 2, in 2018, opened to a huge Rs. 20 crore net on its first day but could only earn Rs. 80 crore in its full run.

Since the movie opted for a Tuesday release, it will have the benefit of 6 days in its opening weekend. The movie should now aim to build on the momentum and wrap its weekend on a solid note. Harshvardhan Rane's much-loved venture Sanam Teri Kasam netted Rs. 34 crore earlier this year during its re-release. That would have been a good result for Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. With such a good start, it can go higher, possibly Rs. 50 crore net at the domestic box office.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

