Thug Life Week 1 India Box Office Collection: Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam's crime-actioner grosses dismal Rs 46 crore in 7 days

Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam’s much-anticipated gangster drama, Thug Life, is observing a disappointing run at the Indian box office, culminating it's first week grossing a meagre Rs 46 crore. The film, which reunited the iconic actor-director duo after nearly four decades since their cult classic Nayakan, opened reasonably on June 5, 2025, but faced a steep decline in collections over the days to follow, marking it as one of Tamil cinema's biggest theatrical disappointments.

The extended opening weekend (Thursday to Sunday) saw Thug Life collect Rs 40.75 crore, with Tamil Nadu contributing Rs 33 crore, while the rest of India added Rs 7.75 crore. Despite a promising start, the film struggled to maintain momentum due to negative audience reception, primarily due to a generic storyline and a lackluster screenplay. The absence of a release in Karnataka, owing to controversy surrounding Kamal Haasan’s remarks on the Kannada language, further limited its reach, though the impact is under Rs 5 crore going by how the film has been performing across the rest of India.

The weekdays proved particularly challenging for Thug Life. On its first Monday (Day 5), collections plummeted to an irredeemable Rs 2.25 crore, reflecting an over 85 percent drop from its opening day and more than 70 percent from the previous Friday. The downward spiral continued on Tuesday (Day 6), with the movie grossing Rs 1.75 crore. On Wednesday, the film managed to add just Rs 1.25-1.50 crore, bringing the total to around Rs 46 crore gross.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections of Thug Life in India are as follows:

Thursday - Rs. 17.00 cr.

Friday - Rs. 7.50 cr.

Saturday - Rs. 8.75 cr.

Sunday - Rs. 7.50 cr.

Monday Rs 2.25 cr.

Tuesday Rs 1.75 cr.

Wednesday Rs 1.40 cr.

Total - Rs. 46.15 cr. gross in 7 days

In comparison, Housefull 5, which released a day after Thug Life, soared past Rs 100 crore in India within its first week and this highlights the stark contrast in audience reception. Thug Life’s performance is a significant letdown following Kamal Haasan’s blockbuster, Vikram. It is set to score under his previous release, Indian 2, which ended up grossing Rs 100 crore domestically, despite being labeled a disaster. With a projected India gross of under Rs 60 crore and a projected worldwide gross of below Rs 100 crore, Thug Life is a bonafied theatrical disaster.

Thug Life plays in theatres, now.

