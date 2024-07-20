Top Box Office Openers For Vicky Kaushal In Lead Role: Uri The Surgical Strike stays on top; Bad Newz second

Bad Newz directed by Anand Tiwari and starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk took a good start at the box office as it collected Rs 8.25 crore nett on the opening day. It is the second biggest opener for a Vicky Kaushal led film, the first being Uri: The Surgical strike that managed to collect Rs 8.50 crore. By the end of the year, Vicky Kaushal will positively have his biggest opener in a lead role with Chhava, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and directed by Laxman Utekar.

Bad Newz Is Vicky Kaushal's 2nd Biggest Opener As A Leading Man; He Has Been Part Of Bigger Projects As A Supporting Force

Vicky Kaushal has been part of other significant Hindi films but not as a leading man but a supporting force, like Sanju (Rs 34.50 crore), Dunki (Rs 28 crore) and Raazi (Rs 7.35 crore) to name a few. There also is Bombay Velvet, which although a disaster, opened to identical collections as Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

Vicky Kaushal's Career Is Peaking; The Hindi Movie Industry Has Got An Actor With A Respectable Theatrical Pull

The career graph of Vicky Kaushal is pretty solid. He started off with films that won acclaim and now he is mixing it up well with high concept films and films that the larger section of the audience would love to watch on the big screen. Next year, he stars in Love And War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and it is needless to say that the hype for the project is very high.

Let's have a look at Vicky Kaushal's biggest openers as a leading man

Top Openings For A Film Featuring Vicky Kaushal In A Leading Role

Rank Movie Opening Day Collections 1 Uri: The Surgical Strike Rs 8.50 crore 2 Bad Newz Rs 8.25 crore 3 Sam Bahadur Rs 6 crore 4 Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Rs 5.25 crore 5 Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship Rs 4.85 crore

About Bad Newz:

Saloni Bagga (Triptii Dimri) is a chef whose full focus is to bring a 'Meraki Star' for her restaurant. She has no time to pursue any kind of relationship. She gets attracted to Akhil Chaddha (Vicky Kaushal) at a common wedding. Although she has no plans of being in a relationship, she decides to give it a shot by terming it as a trial period. The two start to talk and soon even marry one another. They eventually realise that they are not compatible, and part their ways.

Saloni then moves to a hill-station and starts to work at a 5 star hotel which can give her another shot at a 'Meraki Star'. She finds the owner of the hotel, Gurbir Pannu (Ammy Virk) to be very likeable and most importantly compatible. When a drunk Saloni sees a video of Akhil having moved on from their marriage, she wastes no time to take it to another level with Gurbir. It doesn't turn out how she wishes to but she finds her ex-husband who has actually failed to move on, in her hotel room, to suprise her on the occasion of one year of their anniversary. Saloni, being under the influence of alcohol, also sleeps with Akhil. After 6 weeks, she finds out that she is pregnant. She convinces both the men to take a paternity test, only to find out that they both are going to be fathers.

Saloni finds herself in a spot. Whom does she choose between the two men as her children's father? You have to watch Bad Newz to find that out.

Bad Newz In Theatres

