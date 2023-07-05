Top highest grossing films in AP/TS: Adipurush Thirteenth, Highest non Baahubali film for Prabhas

Adipurush, the mythological epic led by Prabhas, has completed its theatrical run in most parts of India, except for the Telugu states where it is still generating some collections. The film has amassed approximately Rs. 304 crores at the Indian box office thus far, and it is expected to add another crore or two to its overall total in the upcoming days.

Although Adipurush had a promising start on its opening day, it suffered from poor audience reception, resulting in a significant decline in its performance. The film faced more substantial setbacks in the Hindi belt, where the initial attraction of the Ramayana theme, which initially drew audiences, eventually led to a decline in interest. This is not seen often, but Telugu states managed to have a better box office trend than the Hindi belt, despite generally having a higher degree of frontloaded audience turnout.

In Telugu states, Adipurush has grossed Rs. 128.50 crores in 19 days of release so far. This makes it the thirteenth highest-grossing film ever in the region and the highest-grossing non-Baahubali franchise film for Prabhas, surpassing the earnings of Saaho. The film has earned a distributor share of Rs. 71 crores, though that isn’t nearly enough to put its distributor at rest, who will be losing more than Rs. 50 crores of their investment.

The highest-grossing films at the AP/TS box office are as follows:

RRR: Rs. 393 crores Baahubali - The Conclusion: Rs. 307 crores Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo: Rs. 196 crores Baahubali - The Beginning: Rs. 173 crores Waltair Veeraya: Rs. 172 crores Sarileru Neekevvaru: Rs. 161 crores Rangasthalam: Rs. 157 crores KGF Chapter 2: Rs. 156 crores Syeraa Narasimha Reddy: Rs. 152 crores Pushpa - The Rise: Rs. 150 crores Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Rs. 143 crores Maharishi: Rs. 130 crores Adipurush: Rs. 128.50 crores (19 days) Saaho: Rs. 125 crores Bheemla Nayak: Rs. 121 crores

In the list of top grossers, there are two mega-grossers by SS Rajamouli and then a huge gulf between the rest, with no film in the 200s. Barring AVPL, even after eight years of release, the first Baahubali still remains above the others. Among these films, Pushpa would have been over Baahubali as well but was unlucky with release circumstances in Andhra Pradesh. What makes it worse is that there has been a big hike in ticket prices since the first Baahubali, especially in Telangana where prices have tripled, though Andhra Pradesh saw some of it reverse last year due to government regulations. There will be some big releases in the next one-year time frame, including the likes of Pushpa 2, Salaar, Project K, Devara, Game Changer, etc. The hope will be for most of them if not all to go over Rs. 200 crores mark.

