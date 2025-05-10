Retro Tamil Nadu Box Office Day 10: Suriya’s romantic actioner sees weekend bump, collects Rs 1.80 crore on 2nd Saturday

Tamil star Suriya Sivakumar's latest outing, Retro, entered theatres with high expectations. However, after an above-average opening, the Karthik Subbaraj directorial saw a notable drop in collections during the weekdays. As the second Saturday arrived, Retro managed to earn Rs 1.80 crore, slightly higher than its Day 9 collection of Rs 1.50 crore. This brings the film’s total 10-day collection in Tamil Nadu to Rs 45.15 crore.

Day-wise box office collections of Retro in Tamil Nadu:

Day Gross Tamil Collections 1 Rs 14 crore 2 Rs 6.50 crore 3 Rs 7 crore 4 Rs 7 crore 5 Rs 2.50 crore 6 Rs 2 crore 7 Rs 1.75 crore 8 Rs 1.35 crore 9 Rs 1.50 crore 10 Rs 1.80 crore (est.) Total Rs 45.15 crore

On its release day, Retro, starring Suriya and Pooja Hegde, faced stiff competition from multiple films. Nani’s HIT 3 and Sasikumar’s Tourist Family have both outperformed Retro since the weekdays began. In comparison, even Mohanlal’s Thudarum, which was released on April 25, continues to dominate. Also, Raid 2, starring Ajay Devgn, has surpassed Retro in many regions. As a result, Retro currently stands last among the May Day releases.

Adding to the competition, recently released films like Sree Vishnu’s #Single are also showing strong box office performance, while Subham, produced by Samantha, had a decent opening. With multiple films outpacing it, Retro risks a sharp drop in screens and may fade from theatres soon.

Fans are now expressing concern over Suriya’s recent film choices and are hoping for a strong comeback with his upcoming projects.

