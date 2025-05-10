Tourist Family Tamil Nadu Box Office Day 10: Sasikumar’s small film shocks trade with Rs 4.8 crore collection and massive Saturday jump

Tamil film Tourist Family, starring Sasikumar and Simran, has made an unexpected splash at the Tamil Nadu box office. What started as a modest release with Rs 2 crore on Day 1 has quickly transformed into a sleeper hit, with a remarkable Rs 4.8 crore collected on Day 10 alone. This brings its total Tamil Nadu collection to Rs 28.20 crore, and by the weekend's end, it could easily surpass Rs 30 crore.

Advertisement

While the movie started out slowly, earning Rs 1.60 crore on its second day, it reached a first weekend climax of Rs 4.05 crore on Day 4. With Rs 2.75 crore on Day 9, the movie's earnings kept rising, but on Saturday, it made a significant jump with Rs 4.8 crore. The trade was surprised by this sudden surge, and the movie even outperformed other big releases like Suriya's Retro and Nani's HIT 3.

Day-wise box office collection of the Tourist Family is as follows:

Day Gross Tamil Box Office 1 Rs 2 crore 2 Rs 1.60 crore 3 Rs 2.90 crore 4 Rs 4.05 crore 5 Rs 2.65 crore 6 Rs 2.55 crore 7 Rs 2.50 crore 8 Rs 2.40 crore 9 Rs 2.75 crore 10 Rs 4.8 crore (est.) Total Rs 28.20 crore (est.)

With this increase, Tourist Family could end its weekend on a good note, as it is now on track to achieve Rs 6 crore by Sunday. With this, Tourist Family is expected to surpass Rs 50 crore in lifetime earnings, making it one of the biggest surprises of the year, thanks to its consistent growth and favorable reviews. The film has found a strong following despite being outperformed by bigger commercial productions like HIT 3 and others., Looks like the word-of-mouth impact appears to be working, as viewers love this Family.

Advertisement

Industry bigwigs have taken notice of Tourist Family's success, and after seeing the movie, Tamil hero Sivakarthikeyan showered the crew with loads of appreciation. It serves as a reminder that if the material appeals to viewers, even modest movies can have a big impact.

ALSO READ: Thudarum Kerala Box Office Day 17: Mohanlal's emotional thriller eyes blockbuster Sunday with Rs 1.50 crore in advance sales