Vettaiyan Day 1 Box Office Trends: Rajinikanth proves that age is just a number as his film is set to emerge 2nd biggest Kollywood opener of 2024

Vettaiyan directed by TJ Gnanavel and starring Rajinikanth, Manju Warrier, Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati and others is trending to take a very good start at the box office, worldwide. It is all set to be the second biggest Kollywood opener of the year, only behind The Greatest Of All Time. Seen to be as a relatively subtle film of The Super Star, Vettaiyan has still managed to take a very good opening and now it is all about how it trends in the days to come.

Vettaiyan Is All Set To Take The 2nd Biggest Start For A Kollywood Film In 2024

Vettaiyan's global opening looks to be in the Rs 65-70 crore range, going by the on-the-day trends. The India gross collections should be in the range of Rs 40 crore. The film should collect atleast another USD 3 million from international circuits, to make sure that it ends up grossing Rs 65-70 crore on the opening day.

In India, the heavy-lifting is being done by the state of Tamil Nadu, which will contribute roughly 50 percent of the film's opening day collections. Karnataka and Andhra states look to add Rs 12-13 crore between them. The film aims to do Rs 6 crore from Kerala and the Rest of India.

Vettaiyan Will Be Rajinikanth's 4th Biggest Opener

Rajinikanth has had bigger openers to his credit like 2.0, Kabali and Jailer. Vettaiyan is his fourth biggest opener and it can be looked at as the calm before the storm since his upcoming films are going to be totally commercial like Coolie, Hukum and a huge combination pan-India film.

About Vettaiyan

Vettaiyan starring Rajinikanth showcases the story of SP Athiyan IPS, a police officer who is stationed in Kanniyakumari living with his wife and nephew. The man is known to be an encounter specialist and feared by many criminals, earning him the nickname, Vettaiyan meaning The Hunter.

Along with his professional life, the IPS officer meets a girl called Saranya, who is a school teacher and fights for the rights of her students and education. Amitabh Bachchan takes on the role of Supreme Court Justice Sathyadev who advocates for human rights and emphasizes that not all crimes should conclude in encounters.

However, things take a dark turn prompting Athiyan to take matters into his own hands; even getting transferred to Chennai. This sets up the rest of the investigative drama and a conflict of ideologies between encountering criminals and human rights.

Vettaiyan In Theatres

Vettaiyan is now playing at a theatre near you. You can book tickets for the movie from online ticketing applications or from the box office.