Worldwide Box Office Collection: Avatar 2 tops Spiderman; Set to be the 6th film to enter $2 billion club

The James Cameron directed Avatar: The Way Of Water is nearing the end of its run at the global box office with historic collections. A couple of days back, the epic topped the collections of Spiderman: No Way Home to emerge the highest grossing Hollywood film in the post pandemic world and is now embarking on the journey to enter the $2 Billion (INR 16,275 crore). The 35-day collection of Avatar 2 stands at $1.930 Billion (INR 15,705 crore), thereby going past the global collection of Spiderman: No Way Home, which clocked $1.921 Billion (INR 15,632 crore).

Avatar 2 is now headed to become the first Hollywood film to enter the $2 Billion box office club in the post covid world. The James Cameron fantasy will also become the 6th Hollywood film to attain this feat in the last 25 years. Of the 6 films, 3 belong to James Cameron. For those unaware, the $2 Billion club opened in 1997 with the Cameron directed, Titanic, and it took 11 years and another Cameron directorial to find a place in this prestigious club. The 2008 fantasy, Avatar became the second Hollywood film to do $2 Billion at the global box office and also inaugurated the $2.5 Billion club.

This was followed by Star Wars: Force Awakens, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: End Game, but none could top Avatar (2008) to emerge the top grossing Hollywood film of all time. Avatar 2 is headed towards a $2.1 Billion plus finish at the box office, to emerge the fourth highest grossing Hollywood film of all time. By the end of its run, Avatar: The Way Of Water will top the lifetime collections of Avengers: Infinity War and Star Wars: Force Awakens. It would be interesting to see if it tops Titanic by the end of its run.

List of Highest Grossing Films at Worldwide Box Office:

Avatar: $2.92 Billion

Avengers: End Game: $2.79 Billion

Titanic: $2.22 Billion

Star Wars: Force Awakens: $2.06 Billion

Avengers: Infinity War: $2.04 Billion

Avatar 2: $1.93 Billion (Still Playing)

Spiderman: No Way Home: $1.91 Billion

Jurrasic World: $1.67 Billion

Top Gun: Maverick: $1.49 Billion

As far as India is concerned, Avatar 2 has topped Avengers: End Game to emerge the highest grossing Hollywood film of all time in India. The 35-day nett total of Avatar: The Way of Water in India stands at Rs 370 crore and the movie is looking to close it’s run around the Rs 375 to 380 crore mark. The record of Avengers: End Game was intact for almost 4 years and now it would be interesting to see which Hollywood film tops the run of Avatar 2 in India. Post the release of Avengers: End Game, Marvel Superhero films reached their peak and are no longer doing the record breaking numbers.

Avatar 3 might open $3 Billion club

It should probably be Avatar 3 in December 2024 to top the run of Avatar 2 in India, though there will be ample of successful big ticket Hollywood films over the next two years. For those unaware, Avatar 2 had taken a relatively underwhelming start at the box office in the pre-Christmas period and that led to the experts globally predict a finish under $1.40 Billion. Some even announced Top Gun: Maverick as the No. 1 film of 2022. But as they say, never underestimate James Cameron. The world of mouth caught up through the Christmas period and the film is continuing with it’s terrific theatrical run, setting new records on a day to day basis, suggesting long legs at the ticket window. With 3 films in the $2 Billion club for James Cameron, the filmmaker has created a record that shall find a place in books of world cinema, and probably remain unchallenged for decades to come by.

The top contributing markets for Avatar 2 as far as collections are concerned are America, China, France, Korea, Germany, UK and India. On the footfalls front, the top 3 markets for this James Cameron film are America, China and India. On the recovery front, Avatar 2 has covered it’s production budget and marketing costs, and is now slipping into the surplus mode for the producers. The historic success of Avatar 2 now makes the December 2024 release, Avatar 3, the most awaited sequel in history of world cinema. If the film manages to live onto the expectations and anticipation, it well might open the $3 Billion global box office club. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.