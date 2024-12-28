Year Ender 2024: Top 10 highest-grossing Kollywood movies at Tamil Nadu box office; The GOAT enjoys the number one spot
Pinkvilla presents the list of top 10 highest-grossing Kollywood movies in Tamil Nadu. Deets Inside.
2024 has been a rollercoaster for Tamil cinema. While a few could hit out of the park, others ended up being disappointments. Here's taking a look at the box office performances of all the major Tamil releases this year. Pinkvilla presents the list of the top 10 highest-grossing Kollywood movies on its home turf.
Thalapathy Vijay starrer The Greatest Of All Time holds the top spot among the best-performing movies in Tamil Nadu this year. The film grossed over Rs 220 crore in its full run and ended up being a big success at the box office. The second spot belongs to Sivakarthikeyan's Amaran, which came as a big surprise hit this year. The Rajkumar Periasamy-directed war action film raked over Rs 156 crore in Tamil Nadu alone and emerged as the biggest film of Sivakarthikeyan's career.
Vettaiyan, starring Rajinikanth, took the third spot with a gross collection of Rs 95 crore at the Kollywood box office. The movie met with mixed-bag reactions, which curtailed its business. Vettaiyan could have done much more if it was more commercial.
Dhanush's Raayan stands in fourth place. The movie grossed around Rs 80 crore in Tamil Nadu, which is a favorable result for the Dhanush directorial action drama. The list also includes the likes of Aranmanai 4, Ayalaan, Indian 2, Garudan, Maharaja, and Lubber Pandhu. Check out the details!
Top 10 highest-grossing Kollywood movies in Tamil Nadu are as follows:
|S. No.
|Movie
|Gross Collection
|1
|The Goat
|Rs 220 crore
|2
|Amaran
|Rs 156 crore
|3
|Vettaiyan
|Rs 95 crore
|4
|Raayan
|Rs 80 crore
|5
|Aranmanai 4
|Rs 67 crore
|6
|Ayalaan
|Rs 56 crore
|7
|Indian 2
|Rs 54 crore
|8
|Garudan
|Rs 47 crore
|9
|Maharaja
|Rs 46 crore
|10
|Lubber Pandhu
|Rs 39 crore
What is your favorite Kollywood movie of 2024? Tell us in the comments.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
