BTS’ J-Hope, Park Bo Gum, and more win big at Korean Broadcasting Awards, K-entertainment list inside

The Korea Broadcasting Association’s Chairman Bang Moon Shin has announced this year’s winners after considering 244 broadcast programs and 56 broadcasters who brought their best foot forward for 2025 broadcasting. Among these, the most popular faces awarded included Park Bo Gum for his work in The Seasons: Park Bo Gum's Cantabile, which aired on KBS2 and recently wrapped up its run. Lee Jun Hyuk’s impressive acting in SBS TV’s Love Scout with Han Ji Min also impressed the audience, earning him a nod. Moreover, BTS member J-Hope grabbed attention with his Best Singer win, becoming the first from the group to do so.

J-Hope global and local impact: Unmatched

The Mona Lisa singer is not just the first from the group to take back this win, but also the first soloist since 2016 to do so. BTS has won the award a total of six times, with the recent years of 2022, 2023, and 2024 being the only exceptions. However, this is the first time a solo member has been acknowledged by the prestigious committee, recognizing his global influence and his broadcasting prowess. He was able to achieve the interest thanks to his appearance on I Live Alone and My Close Friend, Lee Hyun, both MBC programs.

The Best Actor, Entertainer, and Singer awards were given a 30% weightage of viewers’ votes alongside the judges' evaluations, also calculating their public appeal in addition. As such, Lee Jun Hyuk earned praise for his acting and Park Bo Gum was named the best entertainer owing to his all-rounder presence on screen, having done acting, singing, dancing, and MC-ing for his role as the show’s host.

Other Korean show acknowledgements include EBS' Seo Jun for the Lifetime Achievement Award, MBC's Song Yeon Hwa winning Best Producer, and SBS' Joo Si Eun receiving the Announcer Award. A total of 29 projects in 24 categories and 18 individuals in 20 categories were selected as this year's winners.

The 52nd edition of the Korean Broadcasting Awards will be broadcast live on SBS on September 3, 2025, at 3 pm KST (11:30 am IST).

