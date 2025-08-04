V gets cozy on Jungkook’s lap, shares BTS’ gym session peek and another look at Vatman vs Ninjakook in new update

Taekook—aka BTS’ V and Jungkook— have never been ones to shy away from public displays of affection, but this one hit the fans right in the feels! On August 4, V shared a series of photos on his personal Instagram account to humor the ‘bored ARMYs’, as he wrote. Among the many photos, one was of him and Jungkook, which quickly pushed their fans into frenzy mode as the two youngest from the group sat back-to-chest in what looked like a selfie from their flight. The three youngest seem to be having a jolly time with cafe dates and private dips, as well as group bonding at the gym.

V shares a flurry of photos in new social media update

‘A messy update for ARMY, who seems to be bored,’ wrote V, sharing a set of 20 videos and photos from his recent hangout sessions with fellow BTS members and other friends. He used SZA and Jean Dawson’s NO SZNS for the music, perfectly capturing the vibe of his update. Some of the highlights from his post included him sitting on Jungkook’s lap en route to what appears to be South Korea, or while returning from their trip. A much-awaited selfie of the two in their ‘Vatman and Ninjakook’ looks was in line, where the singers donned unique masks resembling Batman and a ninja.

A sneak peek at BTS’ muscle-up moments came soon after, as V took a video of himself, RM, and Jungkook mid-set at the gym. Their post-military bodies have been the talk of the town ever since the stars got discharged in early June. Jimin made a cameo, taking a swim shirtless in what appeared to be a lake back in Los Angeles as the team relaxed on their vacation days. Another photo showed the three youngest at a cafe date, doing ‘cheers’ from their table with bread, making another hilarious moment for the fans.

The group has been suspiciously quiet in the past week, raising expectations about what kind of surprise they’ve been working on.

