Min Hee Jin takes legal action against HYBE PR Executives for professional misconduct, claims damage to NewJeans and ADOR

Min Hee Jin, the former CEO of ADOR, is in the spotlight yet again, this time for taking legal action against the HYBE PR team. According to her claims, the executive failed to adequately promote NewJeans, causing serious damage to the girl group. This development came shortly after she resigned from ADOR’s board of members.

On November 26, 2024, Min Hee Jin’s legal representative, law firm Sejong, announced that the complaint was filed the previous day at the Yongsan Police Station. Former ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin has filed a complaint against HYBE’s Chief Public Relations Officer Park Tae Hee and Head of Public Relations Cho Sung Hoon, accusing them of professional misconduct, citing their failure to fulfill responsibilities tied to their positions.

This marks Min Hee Jin’s latest legal action following her previous lawsuit against BELIFT LAB’s CEO Kim Tae Ho and Vice CEO Choi Yoon Hyuk for defamation. Min is now alleging that HYBE’s senior PR executives failed to fulfill their duties and caused significant harm to ADOR and its flagship group, NewJeans.

According to Min Hee Jin’s legal representatives, the individuals in question were part of HYBE’s Shared Service PR organization and were tasked with promoting NewJeans while receiving commissions from ADOR. However, the team alleges that the executives neglected their duties and actively downplayed NewJeans' achievements. This alleged negligence is said to have caused significant harm to both ADOR and the girl group, which has rapidly gained global recognition.

The legal team expressed their hope that appropriate criminal penalties would be imposed on the executives for their actions, emphasizing the severity of the harm caused by their alleged misconduct.

Previously, the Seoul Central District Court dismissed Min Hee Jin’s injunction to be reinstated as ADOR’s CEO. Following that, she resigned from her position as internal director of ADOR on November 20, 2024. She hinted at escalating her dispute with HYBE, stating her intent to terminate the shareholder agreement with the company and pursue legal action for alleged breaches of the agreement.

NewJeans, the breakout girl group under ADOR, has rapidly risen to global prominence, earning accolades and a dedicated fanbase. However, Min Hee Jin’s allegations suggest that HYBE’s PR team failed to adequately support the group, raising questions about internal dynamics within the company.

