Kantara Chapter 1 X Review: Rishab Shetty’s epic starrer called ‘cinematic experience’, read 7 tweets before watching

Rishab Shetty is back with a bang! The much-awaited prequel to the 2022 Kantara film, Kantara: Chapter 1, premiered on October 2, running over the story of the origins of Kaadubettu Shiva's ancestors during the Kadamba dynasty. It offers a much more raw and gritty look at the fictional world, aiming to target the audiences during the Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra weekend. The film, with a solid, almost 3-hour run time, stars Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram in the pivotal roles.

As the audiences take to the theaters to check out Kantara: Chapter 1 in its original language, Kannada, and the many dubs, netizens have taken to social media to voice their opinions.

One said, “Kantara Chapter 1 ~ Solid new chapter in Kantara franchise is an Epic. Beautifully shot, acted & Directed by Rishab Shetty. Grand war sequences, super suspense & fabulous performances from Rukmini Vasanth and Gulshan Devaiah, 4/5 stars”ment, rituals, fan expectation.”

The praise is unlikely to die down anytime soon, with a viewer saying, “Kantara Chapter 1 is a cinematic experience that blends myth, culture, and raw storytelling into a visually arresting spectacle. From its atmospheric world-building to Rishab Shetty’s commanding direction, every frame feels purposeful and immersive. The film doesn’t just entertain it captivates. The sound design, cinematography, and performance synergy elevate it beyond a regional drama, placing it firmly in the league of global cinema.”

A more neutral review on X reads, “First Half - GOOD. Solid World Building, Great Action Sequences. CGI is fire! Comedy was Hit or Miss, Hit aythe Super Untadi, Miss ayinappudu Lag anipinchindi. A Lot depending on the Second Half.”

Other fans of the film shared, “Movie like Theatrical Experience. Visual, Sound, Acting, BGM. Rukuuuu.. (Rukmini Vasanth) Angel One. Prakash Thuminad [is] Fun Overload. All Actors Performance [is good]. Rishab Shetty, what a performance! All the best bro, waiting [for] chapter 3.”

“Kantara Chapter 1 is visually breathtaking & deeply rooted in folklore…! Rishab Shetty shines again—1st half is a little slow, but the 2nd half HITS HARD…! Ambitious, spiritual & Powerful Interval block & last 20 mins = PURE GOOSEBUMPS…! Huge kudos to the Art Team!”

“After All Rating - (9.5/10) If Kantara: Chapter 1 delivers on its promises — strong screenplay, emotional weight, not just war & visuals, but the heart of folklore — it could be a blockbuster both critically and commercially. It has all the tools: director’s vision, environment, rituals, fan expectation.”

One fan did not need many words to describe the feeling in the theaters, "Kantara Chapter 1, this one picture is enough, no long long paragraph review is required."

Kantara: Chapter 1 appears to be on a speed run to success!

