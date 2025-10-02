Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi name their newborn son, introduce Vaayu Tej Konidela

Telugu cinema’s celebrity couple Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi recently welcomed their baby boy on September 10, 2025, in Hyderabad. Now, the actors have officially announced their baby’s name as Vaayu Tej Konidela.

Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi introduce their son Vaayu Tej Konidela

Varun Teja Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi announced their baby boy’s name through a social media post. As they introduced their son, they explained that the name they chose symbolizes unstoppable force, devotion, courage, and spiritual radiance.

Sharing the life update on his handle, Varun said, “Our greatest blessing now has a name,” while posing adorably alongside his wife and newborn son in ethnic outfits, likely from the name-giving ceremony.

Varun Tej and Lavanya had announced their son’s birth on Instagram. The black-and-white picture featured the couple, all smiles as they shared the joyful news with the world. Following the announcement, several celebrities, including Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Upasana, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Allu Arjun, Pawan Kalyan, Naga Chaitanya, Kajal Aggarwal, and several others, extended their congratulations to the new parents.

The celebrity couple had tied the wedding knot back in November 2023. Nearly two years after their marriage, the actors are now proud parents.

Varun Tej’s upcoming film

On the professional front, Varun Tej Konidela last starred in the period action thriller Matka. Written and directed by Karuna Kumar, the film unfolds between 1634 and 1888 in Visakhapatnam, based on real-life incidents.

The film narrates the tale of Vasu, a man who is lured into the Matka gambling business and gets into the complex world of crime. Despite his rise in life, he is later crossed by his close personnel, with the rest of the movie focusing on how he manages to overcome them.

Looking ahead, Varun Tej Konidela is next set to appear in the Indo-Korean horror comedy, tentatively titled VT15. Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, the upcoming film is reported to have Mirai fame Ritika Nayak as the female lead, with Thaman S composing the musical tracks and background scores.

