BTS' Jin set for solo comeback this November and is currently preparing for new album: All you need to know

BTS' Jin will be making his first solo comeback since his military departure soon with a new album. Recent reports suggest, that the idol is gearing up for a fall release this year. Jin recently released the special version of his popular track Super Tuna. The song quickly topped Japan’s Oricon daily digital singles chart showcasing Jin's strength as an idol.

On October 14, a media outlet reported that BTS' Jin would be making a comeback this fall, in November. BIGHIT MUSIC confirmed the report and shared that Jin is currently preparing for a new album and is looking forward to a November release. They explained that detailed information will be disclosed once it is confirmed.

BTS member Jin was discharged from the military on June 12. BTS members reunited for the occasion and came to receive him. Fans rejoiced as they got to see a glimpse of all the members together again. The rest of the members, including RM, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, are currently fulfilling their mandatory military service.

J-Hope will be the next member to be discharged from the military. Anticipation runs high as BIGHIT MUSIC announced his discharge on October 14.

Since military discharge, Jin has been showing his sense of entertainment and love for his fans at the same time through the variety shows Relax and Rest, Kian’s Bizarre B&B and BTS Run spin-off Run Jin which is his solo entertainment show.

With his latest release, the Super Tuna special version, Jin once again proved not only his singing abilities but also his humor. Jin is known for being one of the most hilarious idols.

In the past, Jin has impressed fans with solo projects like The Astronaut featuring Coldplay, Epiphany, Awake, Abyss and many more. These tracks showcase his emotional singing and vocal skills. This will be the first time Jin will be releasing a solo album.

