BTS’ Jin spins on ferry 100 times despite feeling dizzy at fansign, ensures fairness for all ARMYs; watch

BTS' Jin has been quite active following his military discharge last year. He has released his first-ever solo album, reaching a new height in his career. He has been also actively interacting with the fans, showcasing his unwavering love for ARMYs.

Back on November 24, 2024, to celebrate the release of his solo album Happy, Jin hosted a fan event called Merry Run Around. The behind-the-scenes video from the event was recently posted officially on the BANGTAN TV channel. Jin is seen arriving at the Lotte World Adventure Carousel in Seoul, decked up in stylish feat. This special event was all his idea to interact with the ARMYs closely. He went around riding the merry-go-round over 100 times. At one point he started to feel dizzy, "I don't know why my leg is shaking," he said.

However, he still kept up the spirit to ensure all the fans who registered for the event got a chance to spin the ferry with him. When he started to feel a bit unwell, he decided to take a short break. But after being informed that there was only 1 hour and 10 minutes left until the event ended, he cut his break short and went on to spin some more with the fans. Truly, Jin's unwavering love for ARMYs is something that never fails to win hearts.

Watch the full video from the fan event here:

Jin has been discharged from his mandatory military service back on June 12, 2024. Following his return, he has been keeping busy building his solo career. Back in October, he made his highly-anticipated solo comeback with I'll Be There. The song was included as the pre-release track in his solo album Happy, which arrived in November. It featured a total of six tracks led by the single Running Wild. The album received much praise from the fans, especially since it featured a completely different musical avatar of Jin.

Advertisement

He is currently gearing up to reunite with his bandmates. In June, all the remaining members of BTS are set to be discharged from their military service. The group will possibly make their much-awaited comeback following that.

ALSO READ: Did 5 fromis_9 members sign with Big Planet Made after leaving PLEDIS Entertainment? Agency responds