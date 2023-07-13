BTS' Jungkook gets honored with name plaque for his generosity as he helps in kids' treatments

BTS' Jungkook is buzzing all over the internet for his highly anticipated solo debut but this is not the only reason. The Dreamers singer became a high-level donor as Jungkook's name has been engraved on the walls of Seoul National University Children's Hospital. To honor him for his generous donation, the Children's Hospital decided to engrave his name on the wall.

Jungkook on the wall of Seoul National University Children's Hospital

Earlier this year, Jungkook of BTS made a generous amount of donation to Seoul National University Children's Hospital. He donated 1 Billion KRW (approximately 758,225 USD). A netizen took to an online community platform to share what they witnessed at the hospital. The netizen posted a photo of the wall which has a plaque of Jungkook's real name in Korean which is 'Jeon Jeong Guk'. The caption of the post said, "Memorial wall for major donors located on the 1st floor of Seoul National University Children’s Hospital".

The hospital revealed that Jungkook donated this amount to children coming from an underprivileged background who can not afford hospital bills. This was so that these Children could get treated without worrying about money. Jungkook said, "I hope it will help sick children, and they will be able to smile healthily". The donation was said to be an important source in supporting the development of SNU’s Comprehensive Care Center.

Fans send immense love to their idol for using his influence in the most positive way by making a generous amount. They expressed their admiration for this charitable act and lauded him with respect.

BTS' charitable acts in the past

This is not the first time the septet has made a donation for a good cause. One of the notable mentions is when BTS made a one million dollar donation in support of the Black Lives Matter cause. As part of disaster relief efforts, BTS has also made contributions. Members Jimin Suga and J-Hope have also previously donated in order to help rescue earthquake victims from Turkey and Syria. Additionally, the group has given large financial contributions to organizations involved in education, such as the Korean Education and Development Institute, Seoul National University Children's Hospital, UNICEF Korea, and the Korean Youth Counseling Institute.

