All you need to know about BTS’ Jimin net worth

With a number of hit songs ranking top of the charts and concerts whose tickets are to die for, BTS has become a global success. BTS aka Bangtan Boys is one of the most sought-after South Korean boy bands. The seven-member boy band was formed in the year 2010. The band comprises K-pop sensations including Jimin, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. BTS’ success has led to massive popularity and in fact, each member of the band is one of the highest-earning K-pop singers in the world. K-pop fans are going to be delighted because this time we have curated an extensive article on BTS’ Jimin’s net worth

Park Ji-min popularly known as Jimin has been one of the most beloved BTS members of all time. Apart from that, the K-pop singer has garnered a huge fanbase for his extraordinary voice and breathtaking looks. Scroll ahead for an extensive report on Park Ji-min’s net worth along with his career highlights, hit singles, personal life and so much more.

BTS’ Jimin net worth 2023

With three solo tracks called Lie, Serendipity, and Filter, BTS singer Jimin has not only received immense love from K-pop fans but has also garnered a massive net worth. As of now, in 2023, BTS’ Jimin’s net worth is estimated at around $20 million. The K-pop idol is in fact one of the richest singers of all time and has also received the Idol Brand Reputation Ranking nineteen consecutive times.

Name: Park Ji-min

Park Ji-min Yearly Income: $3.2 million

$3.2 million Date of birth: October 13, 1995 (age 27)

October 13, 1995 (age 27) Place of birth: Geumjeong District, Busan, South Korea

Geumjeong District, Busan, South Korea Gender: Male

Male Height: 5′ 9″

5′ 9″ Profession: Singer, Dancer

Singer, Dancer Nationality: Korean

Korean Monthly Income: Estimated at $83,333

BTS’ Jimin Early life

Born in Geumjeong District, Busan, South Korea on October 13, 1995, Park Ji-min is one of two brothers. The Korean singer attended schooling at the Hodong Elementary School followed by Yonsan Middle School in Busan. He has always had an affinity towards art which compelled him to join the Just Dance Academy during middle school where he got his first professional lessons in popping and locking. Jimin has also professionally learned contemporary dance and was one of the best students in the dance department at Busan High School of Arts. Jimin is a graduate of Broadcasting and Entertainment and a post-graduate in Business Administration in Advertising and Media. Due to his interest and talent in such art forms, one of his teachers encouraged him to pursue it as a career, and this is what led to the start of his journey with Big Hit Entertainment.

BTS’ Jimin Early Career and Highlights

In June 2013, Jimin performed for the very first time as a terrific singer as well as a dancer for BTS. Soon, he gave his fans three solo songs titled "Lie", "Serendipity", and "Filter."

Jimin’s solo songs Serendipity, as well as Lie, managed to surpass over fifty million Spotify streams in 2018. Later, the same year fans fell in love with Jimin’s voice as he gave BTS' Love Yourself: Answer compilation album. In fact, the Korean sensation is the only Korean singer to have garnered over 50 million streams for a total of three of his songs. With this achievement, Jimin broke Psy’s record and crossed the 50 million mark on Spotify for his songs "Gangnam Style" in 2012 as well as "Gentleman" in 2013. The artist has written around nine songs including songs like ‘Promise’ and ‘Friends’.

Fans also got to see the BTS duo, Jimin and Jungkook, for a song called "Christmas Day" which is an exciting Korean edition of Justin Bieber's beloved song Mistletoe. Jimin in fact wrote the Korean lyrics of the song. Soon, the famous duo got together again for a cover of Charlie Puth and Selena Gomez We Don't Talk Anymore.

Soon, Jimin delivered his debut solo album titled Face which was followed by another one of his singles titled "Like Crazy.” Jimin famously earned the number 30 spot on the Hot 100 list for “Set Me Free Pt. 2.”

BTS’ Jimin Impact and influence

When it comes to the beloved Korean artist’s impact and influence, he has been regarded for his soothing and sweet vocals. Not just that, he has been loved for being an exceptional dancer in the world of K-pop. Jimin has in fact made jaw drops with his smooth moves on stage. Not too long ago, Jimin in fact opened up for a documentary titled Burn the Stage and shared, he always wants his dance to be perfect. In fact, his perfectionism makes him guilty of even tiny mistakes.

When it comes to global social media influence, Jimin was in fact one of the most-tweeted-about celebrities of all time. He actually ranked number 9 and was in fact the eighth most-tweeted musician.

Accolades and Achievements

Gallup Korea conducted a survey for the most popular idol, and Jimin managed to achieve the 14th spot in 2016. Later in 2017, he managed to land the 7th rank, and finally, in 2018 and 2019, he was actually number one on the list. In fact, he is the only artist who has topped the list for two years in a row.

The Guardian ranked Jimin at number 17 for being the best boy band member in history. In 2018, Jimin managed to receive the "Top K-Pop Artist–Individual" award for five consecutive months(January to May.) The awards were announced as a collaboration, Peeper x Billboard. Peeper which is a popular social media app and Billboard in Korea.

In 2019, Jimin received a plaque of appreciation from The Cultural Conservation Society. The award was a token of respect for performing Buchaechum at the 2018 Melon Music Awards and spreading Korean culture across the globe. Buchaechum is one of the most renowned traditional dance forms in Korea that uses a fan. After receiving the title again in October 2021, Jimin has been the first ever idol who received the brand reputation ranking for 34 consecutive months for being one of the most popular individual boy group idols.

Young artists believe Jimin is their role model. In fact, with his graceful dance moves and breath-taking voice, the artist has proven to be one of the biggest idols for young K-pop fans, Jimin has even been called "Idol's Bible", "Idol of Idols", and "Rookies' Bible" by various media outlets for his magnificent stage presence.

Not just that, Jimin also holds titles like Japan’s ‘Generation Z role model’ and ‘Sold out Star!’ Apart from fans around the world, famous stars who believe Jimin has definitely had a global influence include Arthur of Kingdom, Kim Si-hun, Bic of MCND, Woochul, Hyunjin, Wooyoung, Lim Se-jun, Huening Kai, Beomgyu, and Ni-ki.

As a matter of fact, Jimin managed to influence a British internet personality named Oli London so massively that he underwent around eighteen cosmetic surgeries to look like Jimin. This cost him around £150,000.

BTS’ Jimin Expenses

Along with having a massive income from his hit songs, special appearances on a number of shows, and brand endorsements that adds to Jimin's net worth, the singer has had huge expenses. While at first, the Korean singer lived with his bandmates at the Hannam-dong, Seoul, South Korea, later In 2021, he made a hefty purchase of US$5.3 million worth of property. Not just that, Jimin and RM famously bought a flat at Nine One Hannam, Korea. It is rumored the artist made the whole payment in cash. He also purchased a flat in Banpo Jugong which was worth US$3.9 million. While the flat was old when he purchased it, Jimin took it upon himself to remodel which definitely made it worth so much more. Jimin along with other BTS members holds shares in Hybe.

Jimin Charity

Jimin has been one of the biggest supporters of art and education which is the reason why he has made a number of contributions and charities for the same. Amidst his number of contributions, Jimin covered the uniform costs for students of Busan Hodong Elementary School for a few years. He even gifted his autographed albums to all the students when the school finally closed down. Not just that in 2019, Jimin donated an estimated amount of KRW₩100 million which is US$88,000 to the Department of Education in Busan. This donation helped cover the education expenses of a number of low-income households.

Education clearly means a lot to Jimin, he proved that once again by donating ₩100 million in 2020 to the Jeonnam Future Education Foundation. This donation funded a scholarship for talented but financially weak students in South Jeolla Province. Not just that, in 2020 Jimin personally donated a hefty amount to the Gangwon-do Education Office.

Moreover, Jimin also donated a hefty amount of ₩100 million in 2021 to help polio patients at Rotary International. It should be noted that the star has always tried to make the donations pretty privately without the intention of showing off. It was only when Go Seong Rotary Club thanked him, the information became public knowledge. Apart from these, Jimin has also contributed to a children’s foundation named the Green Umbrella Children’s Foundation and the Korean UNICEF Committee.

Jimin’s BTS journey

As previously discussed Jimin has always been interested in music and especially dance. He has professionally received training in contemporary dance forms. It is reported that one of his teachers advised him to professionally pursue his passion for art which led to his audition for Big Hit Entertainment. Jimin sang Lee Eun-Mi’s "I Have a Lover" which led to his extraordinary association with the company led to his journey as one of the famous BTS singers.

Jimin’s - Top hit songs by the BTS star

Over the years, Jimin has exhibited a wide range of singing and dancing skillfulness with a number of songs and their renditions. In fact, the man has managed to mesmerise his fans with his angel-like vocals in every song. Ahead we have curated an assortment of the BTS star’s best solo songs.

Ahead, find the ultimate list of top solo songs by Jimin along with their release dates and producers.

1. “Lie” (WINGS)

Album: Wings

Wings Release Date: October 10, 2016

October 10, 2016 Producer: Pdogg

The iconic 2016 BTS album titled Wings was the album that gave each of the BTS singers to deliver their singles for the very first time. On the same album, Jimin’s solo track titled Lie was one of the biggest hits. The song was about facing fears. The meaningful lyrics of the song beautifully complimented the tantalizing performance. It is indeed one of the best Jimin songs of all time.

2. “Intro: Serendipity” (Love Yourself: Her)

Album: Love Yourself: Her

Love Yourself: Her Release Date: August 24, 2018

August 24, 2018 Producer: Slow Rabbit

Another Jimin song that was a massive hit was Intro: Serendipity. The song was released under the BTS album titled Love Yourself: Her. With this song, Jimin delivered one of the best performances of all time. In fact, he has even revealed he specially researched a number of singing techniques that go beyond the basics. Naturally, with his hard work and dedication he was able to deliver an exquisite musical piece. Whenever you are looking for a song to give you a certain sense of calm and reassurance this magical track should be your pick.

3. “Promise” (Solo Song)

Album: Digital Single by Jimin

Digital Single by Jimin Unofficial Release Date: December 31, 2018

December 31, 2018 Official Release Date: March 6, 2023

March 6, 2023 Producers: Jimin, Slow Rabbit

“Promise” is Jimin’s debut solo digital single. The song was released in 2019 and has been one of the most pacifying pieces ever created. Right from the lyrics where Jimin reassures the listeners that they are not alone to a piece of calming music, the song is indeed a masterpiece. Listen to the song when you are looking for motivation to push through the challenges in life. Although at first the song was created with a darker connotation, Jimin made his own edits to add a spark of hope for his fans.

4. “Filter” (Map of The Soul: 7)

Album: Map of The Soul: 7

Map of The Soul: 7 Release Date: February 21, 2020

February 21, 2020 Producers: Tom Wiklund

Just like the rest of Jimin’s songs, Filter was a massive success. The song’s beautiful lyrics represent him in a new light or rather a new filter. With soothing but strong vocal delivery and a piece of irresistibly seductive music, this song is just perfect. Moreover, Jimin’s moves to the song will make you stop at what you are doing and simply stare in awe.

5. "Christmas Love" (Solo Song)

Album: Digital Single by Jimin

Digital Single by Jimin Unofficial Release Date: December 24, 2020

December 24, 2020 Official Release Date: March 6, 2023

March 6, 2023 Producers: Slow Rabbit

Another solo track by Jimin we highly recommend is Christmas Love. Just like it sounds, this song is specially created to lift holiday spirits and make Christmas even more special. The song was released in 2020 on Christmas eve. It was in fact a surprise for all the Jimin fans out there. We must say, it was quite a Christmas present. If you like Christmas and cheer-filled songs, this one's for you.

6. "With You" (with Ha Sung Woon)

Album: Recorded for the South Korean TV series titled Our Blues.

Recorded for the South Korean TV series titled Our Blues. Release Date: April 24, 2022 (Digital Single)

April 24, 2022 (Digital Single) Producers: Song Dong Woon

Another extraordinary song by Jimin that we highly recommend listening to is With You. Jimin’s With You was released in April 2022 as a Digital single but at first, it was released for the famous South Korean TV series titled Our Blues. The song also features the vocals of Sung Woon, their voices together are certainly a divine blend. The song is about a tragic tale that describes a failed relationship and the aftermath and pain that comes with it.

With plenty of hit songs, brand endorsements, special appearances, and collaborations, Jimin’s net worth in 2023 has managed to reach a whopping amount of $20 million. The Korean artist is indeed one of the most successful K-pop sensations which only means his net worth will grow with time. The Bangtan Boys singer has not only managed to make big bucks, but he has also garnered a family of fans who love him for his music, his dance, his looks, and his generosity.

