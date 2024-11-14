BTS’ RM’s Right People, Wrong Place documentary releases official character poster ahead of premiere; SEE PIC

RM, the leader of the popular K-pop group BTS, is all set to release his first-ever documentary titled Right People, Wrong Place. The official character poster of the film has been released featuring the artist ahead of its premiere. The movie is based on his second album of the same name which will showcase his musical journey.

On November 13, 2024, BIGHIT Music released the character poster for BTS’ RM’s upcoming solo documentary Right People, Wrong Place. The film’s name is derived from the rapper’s second solo album of the same name which was released in May 2024. Directed by Lee Seok Joon, the movie will showcase his journey up until the release of his solo album.

The documentary debuted at the 29th Busan International Film Festival, screening in the Open Cinema section at the Busan Cinema Center’s outdoor theater. This premiere marked a milestone as the first K-pop documentary to be invited to this section. The movie will be in cinemas on December 5, 2024 and tickets will go on sale on sale for the second time on November 20, 2024.

RM, or Kim Namjoon, the leader of the boy band BTS, is known not just for his rapping skills but also for his exceptional talent for songwriting. Ahead of his official debut as a solo artist, he released his first mixtape, RM, in 2015 and his second mixtape, Mono, in 2018. The artist officially debuted as a solo artist in 2022 with his first studio album, Indigo, with the title track Wild Flower. The album received immense attention from fans and garnered commercial success.

Currently, the rapper, songwriter, and producer is enlisted in the South Korean mandatory military service and will be discharged around 2025. Amid his service, he released the pre-recorded solo album Right Place, Wrong Person on May 24, 2024, along with the music video for the single LOST, Come back to me and Groin.

