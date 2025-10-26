It Welcome to Derry Episode 1: Release Time, Global Streaming Details, Cast, and Full Schedule for Stephen King’s Prequel Series

HBO has officially confirmed the release time for It: Welcome to Derry Episode 1. The horror prequel to Stephen King’s It movies will premiere on Sunday, October 26, 2025, at 6:00 PM PT / 9:00 PM ET. The episode will stream simultaneously on HBO Max in the U.S., allowing viewers to watch it online as soon as it airs.

The series, titled It: Welcome to Derry, explores the origins of Pennywise the Dancing Clown and delves into Derry’s dark history in 1962. It connects the events of the original films to a larger timeline and focuses on Mike Hanlon’s grandfather, revealing how Derry’s darkness began long before the formation of the Losers Club.

When will It: Welcome to Derry Episode 1 air globally?

International audiences can also catch the premiere. In the UK, the first episode will be available on Sky Max and NowTV at 2:00 AM GMT on October 27, with a repeat broadcast at 9 PM the same day. All episodes of Season 1 will remain available for on-demand streaming after their premiere, ensuring viewers can watch at their convenience.

HBO has confirmed that the first season will feature eight episodes, released weekly every Sunday at 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET. The full release schedule is as follows:

Episode 1: October 26, 2025

Episode 2: November 2, 2025

Episode 3: November 9, 2025

Episode 4: November 16, 2025

Episode 5: November 23, 2025

Episode 6: November 30, 2025

Episode 7: December 7, 2025

Episode 8 (Finale): December 14, 2025

Where to watch it: Welcome to Derry and who’s in the cast?

The prequel will stream on HBO Max and air on HBO in the U.S., while UK viewers can watch it on Sky Max and NowTV. The series marks the return of Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise, with Andy and Barbara Muschietti as creative directors.

The cast also includes Taylour Paige (The Toxic Avenger), James Remar (Dexter), Jovan Adepo (Babylon), Rudy Mancuso (Música), Chris Chalk (Perry Mason), Stephen Rider (What Lies Under the Tree), and Madeleine Stowe (The Last of the Mohicans).

In the first trailer, Mike Hanlon’s grandfather is seen investigating missing children in Derry, linking the events to Pennywise’s terrifying rise. Stephen King has endorsed the prequel, praising the creative team for connecting the story to the larger It universe.

ALSO READ: Nobody Wants This Season 2 Ending Explained: How Noah and Joanne Navigate Love, Faith, and Life Challenges