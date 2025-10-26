Gen V and The Boys Connection Explained: How the Spin-Off Bridges Seasons 3 to 5 of Prime Video’s Hit Series

Since The Boys premiered, the series has become one of Prime Video’s biggest hits, and its success has expanded into a growing franchise. The first spin-off, Gen V, proved that the world of Vought International has much more to offer. While spin-offs often fail to match the original, Gen V quickly earned the same love and attention as The Boys. But how exactly are the two shows connected?

Gen V season 1 takes place after The Boys season 3 and before season 4, while the upcoming Gen V season 2 is set between The Boys seasons 4 and 5. The story follows Marie Moreau and other young supes studying at Godolkin University, a place where future members of The Seven are trained. However, the show soon reveals a darker plot, scientists at the university are developing a virus that can kill superheroes.

Here’s how Gen V and The Boys connect through story and characters

In the Gen V season 1 finale, Homelander appears and attacks Marie and her friends, who are then imprisoned in an unknown facility. Meanwhile, The Boys season 4 picks up with Butcher discovering the supe-killing virus introduced in Gen V. By the end of season 4, Butcher kills Victoria Neuman and takes the only remaining vial of the virus.

The shows also share direct character and location links. Victoria Neuman’s daughter, for example, is sent to the Red River Institute, the same place where Marie Moreau grew up. Season 2 of Gen V features cameos from The Boys characters like Starlight and The Deep, deepening the crossover between the two series.

Gen V season 2 ended on October 22, 2025, setting up events for The Boys season 5. In the finale, Marie, Jordan, Emma, and Andre join forces with Starlight and A-Train. Eric Kripke, the franchise’s creator, told The Hollywood Reporter that these young heroes will be “an important part” of the final season.

Kripke also shared plans for Gen V to continue even after The Boys ends. “We don’t play it in season 5 of The Boys that this is the end of Gen V. We actually have more Gen V story to tell,” he said. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, he added, “There’s a take for season 3 that I love — it’s surprising and emotionally grounded. I’d love to do it.”

