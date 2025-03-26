Kim Sae Ron’s family to release EVIDENCE of Kim Soo Hyun dating actress when she was minor via press conference

The controversy regarding Kim Soo Hyun dating Kim Sae Ron since her minor days took a different turn with the details regarding the late actress's Korean ex-boyfriend and American husband coming to the forefront. To bring the focus back to the original issue of Kim Soo Hyun's alleged role in Kim Sae Ron's doom, her family is to hold a press conference, as reported by K-media outlet Hankyung on March 26. In the event, they will be providing evidence of the minor dating claims.

As per the bereaved family's provided information to YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute, the actors dated each other for six years, starting 2015, when Kim Sae Ron was just 15 and Kim Soo Hyun was 27 years old. However, the actor's agency GOLDMEDALIST has denied the claims through official statements, calling them false allegations. As a retaliatory move, the bereaved family decided to hold a press conference on March 27 at 1:30 PM KST (10 AM IST) in Seocho-gu, Seoul, to prove their words.

As per attorney Bu Ji Seok of Buyu Law Firm, the legal representative of Kim Sae Ron's family, after the press conference, the timing of Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun’s relationship will be confirmed. Following that, they will also announce relevant legal actions against the indiscriminate spread of misinformation about the bereaved family. Previously, Kim Sae Ron's side dropped some private photos and videos, alleging them to have been taken during the two actors' dating period, when the late actress was a minor.

After the photos' authenticity was challenged by the actor's agency, the grieving family announced their decision to carry out digital forensics on the pictures, as reported by K-media outlet Hankyung on March 18. Therefore, it can be said that the family is not ready to back off and have planned to see through the issue till the end.

On the other hand, Kim Soo Hyun co-owned GOLDMEDALIST filed a lawsuit against Kim Sae Ron's family and Garosero Research Institute operator Kim Se Eui on charges of blackmail and violating the Special Act on the Punishment of S*xual Crimes for posting a pants-down photo of the actor.