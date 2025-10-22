Will Prabhas and Triptii Dimri’s Spirit by Sandeep Reddy Vanga end on cliffhanger with sequel possibility? Find out

Spirit, starring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles, is expected to begin production soon. Now, it seems that the movie might end with a cliffhanger, leaving the audience in awe with an open climax.

Is Prabhas starrer Spirit set to have an open climax?

According to a report by Mid-Day, the makers of Spirit are in discussions to conclude the movie with an open ending, keeping the possibility of a sequel alive.

A source revealed to the publication that the makers are planning to build a world centered around Prabhas' cop character. They are reportedly exploring the idea of ending the first part on a cliffhanger to keep the audience eager for what comes next.

The source further mentioned that a look test had already been conducted, and the makers have finalized two distinct avatars for the Salaar actor. Reportedly, the film is set to begin shooting in February 2026, after the release of Prabhas' The Raja Saab.

The team is speculated to begin filming in Mumbai, before moving to international locations such as Mexico, Indonesia, and Thailand. A flashback sequence is also said to be planned, which will likely be shot during the Mumbai schedule.

However, these reports have not yet been officially confirmed by the makers.

More about Spirit

Spirit is an action entertainer starring Prabhas in the lead role. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie is expected to portray the Rebel star as an angry young police officer who takes on a dr*g syndicate.

The upcoming film marks the first-ever collaboration between Prabhas and Triptii Dimri, with the actress making her South Indian film debut as a female lead.

Prabhas’ upcoming movies

Prabhas is next set to appear in the lead role in director Maruthi's horror-comedy, The Raja Saab, which is slated for release on January 9, 2026, coinciding with Sankranthi/Pongal. In the film, the Baahubali actor plays a carefree youngster who hopes to make a fortune by selling his late grandfather's mansion. However, things take an unexpected turn when his grandfather's spirit begins to haunt the property, leading to a series of comedic and chaotic events.

In addition to Prabhas, the movie also stars Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, and others in pivotal roles.

Moreover, the actor has several other films in the pipeline, including PrabhasHanu (tentatively titled Fauji), Salaar 2, and Kalki 2898 AD Part 2.

