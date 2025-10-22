PrabhasHanu Title Tease: New poster unveiled ahead of Prabhas’ birthday for film rumored to be called Fauji

Prabhas is all set to celebrate his 46th birthday on October 23, 2025, and updates about his upcoming projects are pouring in. Taking to their official handles, the makers of the tentatively titled PrabhasHanu have unveiled a title teaser for the upcoming period venture.

PrabhasHanu: What is Prabhas starrer’s official title?

In a new update, the makers of PrabhasHanu revealed a poster featuring Prabhas' character walking in a large trench coat, with his face hidden. The tagline on the poster describes him as: "A Battalion Who Walks Alone."

Moreover, the makers also included a Sanskrit verse in the caption, “Pandavapakshe Sansthit Karnah,” which translates to, “Karna, who was on the side of the Pandavas.” (Loose translation.)

PrabhasHanu, starring Prabhas in the lead role, is touted to be a period action drama set during pre-Independence India. The film is expected to feature the Rebel Star as a British Indian Army officer. According to reports, the film is likely to be titled Fauji.

The internet sensation, Imanvi, is set to play the female lead, while veteran actors Mithun Chakraborty, Jaya Prada, and Anupam Kher take on key roles.

Prabhas’ upcoming films

Prabhas was last seen in the lead role in the sci-fi mythological epic Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin. He will next appear in the lead role in the horror-comedy venture The Raja Saab, slated for release on January 9, 2026, coinciding with Sankranthi/Pongal.

Directed by Maruthi, the film will feature the Rebel star as a carefree youngster who plans to flip his late grandfather's mansion for a huge profit. However, things take a grim turn when his grandfather's malevolent spirit opposes him, leading to humorous chaos.

The movie also stars Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, and others in pivotal roles.

Looking ahead, Prabhas will join hands with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for their much-awaited action flick, Spirit. The upcoming venture is expected to feature the Baahubali actor as an angry young cop who takes on a drug syndicate. The actioner will also star Triptii Dimri as the female lead.

