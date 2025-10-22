Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collections: Maintains Strong Momentum During Diwali, Stays on Course to 700cr in India

Kantara Chapter 1 continues to collect well during Diwali, with the film grossing Rs. 13.50 crore approx at the Indian box office on Tuesday. That takes its total gross to Rs. 620 crore in the country. Additionally, Rs. 108 crore (USD 12.20 million) has come from overseas markets, giving it a worldwide box office gross of Rs. 728 crore.

In its third week, the film has amassed Rs. 66 crore in the first five days. While the core Diwali festivities have concluded, the holiday boost is expected to carry on for the next two days in several parts of the country, including a major holiday today in its home state of Karnataka. The third week is projected to be Rs. 88-90 crore, which would push it over Rs. 640 crore by Thursday. That keeps the film on track to surpass Chaava as the highest grosser of the year and Rs. 700 crore plus closing, but the film will have some work to do in the fourth week.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections for Kantara Chapter in India are as follows:

Day Gross Week One (8 days) Rs. 384.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 169.50 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 9.25 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 13.25 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 17.50 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 12.50 cr. 3rd Tuesday Rs. 13.50 cr. Total Rs. 620.00 cr.

The film created history on Monday, crossing Rs. 200 crore in Karnataka. Yesterday, it saw growth in collections and now stands at Rs. 208 crore approx. By the end of this week, it will be hovering around Rs. 215 crore. There is a good chance of it hitting the Rs. 250 crore benchmark.

The film is collecting well in Tamil Nadu during Diwali and is now headed for Rs. 70 crore plus final, similar to that of Pushpa 2 and RRR. The Hindi dubbed version remains on course to hit Rs. 200 crore nett.

The Territorial Breakdown for Kantara Chapter 1 in India is as follows:

Area Gross Karnataka Rs. 208.00 cr. APTS Rs. 95.50 cr. Tamil Nadu Rs. 62.75 cr. Kerala Rs. 52.25 cr. Rest of India Rs. 201.50 cr. Total Rs. 620.00 cr.

ALSO READ: Kantara Chapter 1 Tops 200cr in Karnataka Making it 4th State with a Double Century Grosser