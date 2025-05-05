Dating show To Get Her to remove Kim Ri Won’s scenes in upcoming episodes amid BJ scandal; fans say ‘cancel…’

To Get Her is South Korea’s first lesbian dating reality show. It is now facing backlash following serious allegations against one of its contestants. The show had initially been celebrated as a landmark moment for LGBTQ+ representation in Korean entertainment. However, it has now become the center of controversy. The contestant at the heart of the issue is Kim Ri Won. She is accused of concealing aspects of her past and misleading viewers about her s*xual identity.

According to viral social media discussions and fan-led investigations, Kim Ri Won was previously active as an adult broadcast jockey (commonly referred to as a BJ in Korea). Her former role was not disclosed during casting. Additional claims suggest she had made inappropriate comments to fellow participants. There are also concerns that she may not genuinely identify as a lesbian, which is a major issue for viewers of a show designed to foster authentic queer relationships.

Now, following days of silence, the show’s production team, Display Company, released an official statement on May 4 through social media channel. In it, they acknowledged the public criticism and outlined their response plan, which includes re-editing the remaining episodes to limit Kim Ri Won’s presence on screen.

“We are currently re-editing the program with the principle of removing as many of the contestant’s scenes as possible,” the statement read. However, the team clarified that the format of To Get Her revolves around unscripted interactions and evolving relationships. It means some of Kim’s scenes are inevitably connected to other participants’ storylines. In such cases, they plan to retain only the footage that is crucial for story continuity and has been approved by the relevant cast members involved.

The production team emphasized that these edits are being carried out in collaboration with the rest of the cast. They also considered the emotional impact the controversy may have had on them. The team apologized for their delayed response, attributing the gap to the need for detailed internal discussions and consent from participants.

Moreover, they reassured viewers that their casting process includes several layers of verification. It includes criminal background checks, identity authentication, and extensive interviews. However, they admitted that any failure by a participant to disclose certain information could go undetected, despite these measures. They also stated that providing false information would be considered a violation of the contract.

Despite the damage control efforts, the controversy has had a direct impact on the show’s release schedule. Episodes 3 and 4, initially slated to premiere on May 2, were postponed to allow the production team time to re-edit the material in response to the scandal. A new release date has yet to be announced.

The incident has triggered widespread online discourse. Fans debate the responsibilities of reality show producers in verifying cast members’ backgrounds. They also question whether participants truly reflect the community the show aims to represent. For many LGBTQ+ viewers who had hoped To Get Her would offer genuine representation, the controversy feels like a setback.

The show premiered on Wavve on April 25 and was praised early on for breaking new ground in a traditionally conservative media landscape. Its premise: a group of women navigating romantic connections in a safe and supportive environment, was widely welcomed. Queer communities and allies alike embraced the show. But now, much of that goodwill is at risk of being overshadowed by questions around authenticity and oversight.

