Dear Hongrang’s Jo Bo Ah reveals why she sets boundaries with male co-stars; reason might SHOCK you

Jo Bo Ah is famous for her instant chemistry with pretty much every co-star she works with. Whether it’s Lee Dong Wook in Tale of the Nine Tailed, Rowoon in Destined With You, or Lee Jae Wook in her latest series, Dear Hongrang, she effortlessly blends her energy with theirs. Known not just for her talent but also for her sweet, caring personality, Jo Bo Ah has always been the actress who connects naturally on and off screen.

But things have changed.

In a recent episode of Shin Dong Yup’s YouTube show Jjanhan Hyung, Jo Bo Ah opened up about why she’s become more distant from her male co-stars, and no, it's not just for her marriage. A heart emoji is the reason why she keeps her distance.

Jo Bo Ah recalled, laughing, “I’d casually send a heart emoji after saying ‘Okay, see you then’ without a second thought.” But apparently, those little hearts sparked some confusion. Her male co-star misunderstood her intentions.

Shin Dong Yup commented, “People don’t always distinguish between men and women — it just slips out naturally.” Jo Bo Ah nodded, explaining how tricky it can get in the entertainment industry. “People don’t like seeing you act cute with the opposite sex, so I naturally started keeping more distance from male colleagues.”

The guest on the show, Park Byung Eun, chimed in with a laugh, “I misunderstood her once. She would say, ‘Thank you, love you, sunbae,’ and then just walk away. It caught me off guard!”

This confusion led Jo Bo Ah to stop being too friendly with her male colleagues.

For the unversed, Jo Bo Ah quietly tied the knot in October 2024 with a non-celebrity, and she prefers to keep her married life completely private—something she’s managed to do perfectly.

Jo Bo Ah’s story is a reminder that behind the effortless charm and chemistry, a smart woman is navigating the fine lines of her career and personal boundaries with grace.

